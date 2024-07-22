2024 Complete Guide: How to Buy Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

is going on presale and is touted as the first Layer 2 Meme Coin built on the Ethereum network. With over $200,000 raised in just a few hours, many in our community are already wondering how to buy Pepe Unchained.
Our specialists themselves participated in this Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale and would like to share with you all the information you need to know before investing in this new cryptocurrency available in 2024.
Available since June 16, 2024, from its official website, can currently be purchased at the price of $0.008 = $1PEPU. To participate in this pre-sale now, simply follow these 4 steps:
1- Install Metamask
2- Go to the official website https://pepeunchained.com/
3- Buy Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) in presale with a minimum of $5
4- Claim your Pepe Unchained tokens
According to our estimates, it should take you less than 4 minutes to buy Pepe Unchained from scratch. However, the token distribution will only take place at the end of the presale, once all 1.6 billion tokens have been sold.
Install Metamask
We recommend installing Metamask by downloading it from the Chrome, App Store, or Google Chrome extensions. In a few clicks, you will receive your secret phrase (to be kept safe) and you can click on "Buy/Sell" to top up the wallet. Then select Tether USD on the Ethereum Mainnet network and place a minimum amount of $2. All you have to do is use your Visa or Mastercard bank card to make the payment.
Go to the official website https://pepeunchained.com/
The second step is to go to the official Pepe Unchained pre-sale, which is only available at https://pepeunchained.com/. Click on one of our's secure redirect links so you don't end up on a mirror site that could compromise your Metamask wallet. Before moving on to the next step, double-check that the address you're using is correct.
Buy Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) in pre-sale with a minimum of $5
Now that you are on the official Pepe Unchained presale website, connect your wallet by clicking on “Connect” from the widget on the left side of the homepage. You can then place a minimum of $5 in USDT or ETH (to take advantage of staking ). The current price is 1 $PEPU = $0.008. Once you have made your selection, simply sign the transaction to validate your purchase.
Claim your Pepe Unchained tokens
All you have to do is wait for your $PEPU to work with staking up to 21,000%+ (varies based on the number of tokens in the liquidity pool) and wait for the $12,800,000 hard cap to be reached during this presale to claim your tokens. Once claiming is announced on the X page (@pepe_unchained), all you have to do is click on “Claim Rewards” and “Withdraw Staked Tokens” from the “Staking” tab.
Key points of the crypto $PEPU
We recommend that anyone who wants to buy cryptocurrencies always do their research before making a decision. Pepe Unchained has been analyzed by our teams to reveal the key points here:
Pepe Unchained is the first Meme Coin using Layer 2 technology: 100 times faster than Ethereum, more secure and with lower transaction fees.
$PEPU is the token of the Pepe Unchained ecosystem, with a total supply of 8 billion tokens: 20% presale, 30% staking, 20% marketing, 10% liquidity, 10% project finances, and 10% layer 2.
Meme Coin aims to compete with the iconic $PEPE by freeing it from its chains and giving it its own Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum.
Instant bridge between ETH and Pepe Chain facilitating trading on the different DEXs on which the token will be listed.
What is Pepe Unchained?
was first announced on X (@pepe_unchained) on June 15, 2024, with a message of great ambition: “Pepe now has his own blockchain. Built for the brightest minds.” In concrete terms, this Meme Coin is the very first to develop as a Layer 2 on Ethereum: a step forward for the sector.
The project wants to remove the disadvantages of a Layer 1 (first layer blockchain, like Ethereum), which often suffers from congestion, slow transactions and high gas fees. This choice will allow $PEPU holders to perform transactions outside the Ethereum Mainnet and accelerate their speed by 100 times.
The main advantages of this Layer 2:
Double Staking Rewards: Pepe Unchained can offer a much higher APY rate by reducing operational costs and improving transaction efficiency to avoid congestion thanks to its Layer 2.
Faster: Transactions on Pepe Unchained Layer 2 are up to 100 times faster than Layer 1. This means users can trade, stake, or interact with the blockchain without having to wait.
Lower Fees: With far fewer transactions than Ethereum Layer 1, Pepe Unchained also benefits from significantly lower gas fees. Profits are therefore virtually unaffected by the costs of each transaction.
The founders of the $PEPU project, unknown to this day, believe that "Pepe was trapped, confined in his Layer 1". It was by adding a "Giga Brain" that he had the idea to escape by developing a blockchain intended only for his community. In total, 8,000,000,000 $PEPU have been issued and will be distributed through various allocations according to its tokenomics.
$PEPU is the token of the Pepe Unchained ecosystem, which is a Layer 2 blockchain built on Ethereum. It is the first Meme Coin of its kind.
An audit was carried out on June 18, 2024 with SolidProof, ensuring that Pepe Unchained does not display any security flaws for its users.
$PEPU tokens will be available to claim on the official website https://pepeunchained.com/ by simply reconnecting your wallet at the end of the pre-sale (when all 8 billion tokens have been sold).
Pepe Unchained describes itself as a “better version of the original Pepe”, developing its own ecosystem without the drawbacks of relying on a Layer 1 like Ethereum.
This is a very important part to know before buying Pepe Unchained. On the official documentation available on the website, we learned that 8,000,000,000 $PEPU were issued. This layer 2 displays a tokenomic with precise allocations, intended to serve the ecosystem:
Pepe Unchained teams have decided to allocate 50% of the total supply to the community of “degens” who will buy the token, through the presale and staking. In addition, 10% will also be used to feed the liquidity of DEXs and CEXs to make the $PEPU token available.
When we discovered the idea of 's project, we immediately decided to read its documentation (on-chain, whitepaper, tokenomics, audit, and roadmap) carefully. We learned more about $PEPU and can now present you the key takeaways.
The idea is clear: to compete with Pepe Coin (currently capitalized at $5 billion, ranked 26th best cryptocurrency on Coingecko). To do this, the Pepe Unchained team wanted to free it from its chains by building a layer 2 blockchain intended for the community. $PEPU transactions will no longer depend on the congestion of the Ethereum network and will remain fluid, fast, and with reduced gas fees, greatly facilitating the movements of the token. Clearly, Pepe Unchained is a Pepe Coin with a bigger brain and greater scalability.
At the time of writing, early investors in Pepe Unchained are earning over 20,000% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) by staking their tokens on this layer 2. As announced by the teams, the choice to create its own ecosystem for this frog allows for lower costs and to offer much higher rewards to the community. Overall, staking $PEPU allows you to earn twice as much rewards as a classic ERC-20 token.
For this crypto presale , Pepe Unchained has planned to make available 20% of the supply: that is, 1.6 billion tokens. Launched at a price of $0.008, it seems that a gradual increase will be made throughout this phase to reach a hardcap (maximum funding) of around $12 million. With 8 billion $PEPU tokens issued, this means that the project could launch on DEXs with a fully diluted capitalization of around $64 million. A colossal figure that proves the ambition of the teams.
Pepe Unchained's goal is obviously to make its token available as soon as possible, after completing its presale. As announced, this layer 2 will allow an immediate bridge between Ethereum and Pepe Chain, giving the possibility to exchange the token on many decentralized exchanges at first. With 10% of the supply (800 million $PEPU) planned to provide liquidity, we expect Pepe Unchained to be available on Uniswap or PancakeSwap upon its launch.
Even though this token is an entire ecosystem with its own layer 2, $PEPU obviously wants to show that it is smarter and more cunning than the original $PEPE. The idea would of course be to get noticed by the community of the most popular frog in the world of cryptocurrencies. With 1.6 billion tokens (worth more than $12 million at the end of the presale) planned for marketing, Pepe Unchained will obviously convince influencers and media to share its benefits.
