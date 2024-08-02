2024 Complete Guide: How to Buy Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT)

We invite you to discover a Play-to-Earn (Play-to-win) to buy in presale since April 15, 2024: Shiba Shootout ($SHIBASHOOT) . Much more than a simple memecoin, this community project transports you to the world of the Wild West and aims to set up an entire ecosystem around the most popular dog on Web3.

Currently available for pre-sale, Shiba Shootout is attracting a lot of interest from investors who have learned that its mini-game Play2Earn will be available on the Google Store and App Store. We now want to tell you how to buy Shiba Shootout in 2024.

Buy Shiba Shootout presale tokens here . You can also visit bestmemecoins.io/ for more meme coin opportunities.

How to Buy Shiba Shootout Crypto ($SHIBASHOOT)?: The Tutorial

The official announcement was made on April 15, 2024, in an X post where the Shiba Shootout founding teams talked about the $SHIBASHOOT token for the first time. You can still participate in the presale and purchase Shiba Shootout by following these few tips:

1. Configure a Metamask wallet

2. Go to https://shibashootout.com/en

3. Buy Shiba Shootout ($SHIBSHOOT)

4. Claiming of tokens

If you're starting from scratch, it will take about 5 minutes to be able to buy Shiba Shootout for the first time in pre-sale. Be sure to follow our advice carefully so you don't make any mistakes.

Setting up a Metamask Wallet

This step is optional if you don't have a crypto wallet yet. Simply download the Chrome extension or the Metamask mobile app (on Google Play or App Store) and configure your wallet. Don't forget to write down the 12-word secret phrase that will allow you to be the sole owner of this wallet. Then, click on "Buy/Sell" to top up your Metamask in USDT (Tether) using a Visa or Mastercard bank card.



Go to https://shibashootout.com/en

Of course, you need to join the official Shiba Shootout presale to be able to purchase the token in advance. To do this, we strongly recommend that you click on one of the redirect links on our site. These have been verified and allow you to be securely redirected to https://shibashootout.com/en. When going outside this page, be very careful about the site you land on. Many fraudsters pretend to be Shiba Shootout.



Buy Shiba Shootout ($SHIBSHOOT)

Now that you are sure to be on the official Shiba Shootout website, you can finally participate in the current presale. To do this, simply connect your Metamask wallet to the site by clicking on the yellow "Connect Wallet" button. Then enter an amount to invest in ETH or USDT (1 $SHIBASHOOT = $0.0194 at the moment). All you have to do is validate the purchase by signing the transaction directly on Metamask.



Claim your Tokens

To claim your Shiba Shootout tokens ($SHIBSHOOT) purchased during the presale, you must wait until the end of the presale. According to our information, 770 million tokens must be sold for the presale to be completed and for claiming (distribution) to take place. With a soft cap (minimum funding) of $5,000,000, this can happen in the next few weeks and will be announced directly on the project's X page. Once claiming is announced, you can simply go to https://shibashootout.com/en to claim them.

Key Points of the Crypto $SHIBASHOOT

You should not make any random investments in the world of Web3 and DeFi (Decentralized Finance). Before buying a cryptocurrency like Shiba Shootout , we strongly recommend that you do significant research and write down all the points that seem essential to you. To help you, here are the key points of the project according to us:

Shiba Shootout is a Meme Coin utility that aims to develop a Play2Earn game on Google Play and App Store, allowing community members to earn $SHIBSHOOTOUT.

The Shiba Shootout presale has been running since April 15, 2024, and is expected to last until September 2, 2024, with a soft cap of $5,000,000 and a hard cap of $15,000,000.

This utility token integrates many features into its ecosystem: Campfire Stories, Posse Rewards, Lucky Lasso Lottery, Cactus Staking, Governance, and Saving Saddlebags.

Shiba Shootout boasts a total supply of 2,200,000,000 $SHIBSHOOT minted on Ethereum's ERC-20 network, allowing for staking of up to over 2,000%.

What is the Shiba Shootout?

Many people had noticed the arrival of Shiba Shootout on the market thanks to an X post (@Shibshootout) on April 15, 2024, where the teams announced that they would be "Entering the digital Wild West of "Shiba Shootout" where crypto meets cowboys in an epic showdown. "

As we quickly understood, this is not a usual Memecoin that has no utility and is based only on the community spirit. Shiba Shootout wants to build a real ecosystem by bringing the most popular dog of Web3 into the Wild West: Play2Earn and governance are on the agenda.

By choosing to launch on the ERC-20 network, the $SHIBSHOOT token will be able to be earned by the community in different ways and will also have uses clearly announced in the whitepaper:

Posse Rewards: An affiliate program for everyone, where users can invite their friends to join the Shiba Shootout community to earn $SHIBSHOOT.

Campfire Stories: Hosting frequent sessions where community members share their experiences in the world of crypto and meme coins. The best campfire stories can earn $SHIBSHOOT.

Governance: Different votes will be organized for future decisions of the Shiba Shootout community project. Depending on the number of tokens in your wallet, you get more voices to have an impact in the project.

Lucky Lasso Lottery: Lottery tickets can be purchased in exchange for $SHIBSHOOT for a chance to win cryptocurrency prizes of up to 1+ BTC. A portion of the lottery proceeds is distributed to charity.

Savings Saddlebags: A new feature that will allow Shiba Shootout app users to automatically allocate a certain number of tokens into a "backup" wallet. Allowing them to be blocked for a certain amount of time to earn additional tokens.

Cactus Staking: Using the ERC-20 network, the $SHIBSHOOT token can be staked in a liquidity pool to earn up to 2,000% APY (Annual Percentage Yield). One of the best ways to earn rewards.

Coming soon to Google Play and App Store, the official Shiba Shootout app will be a P2E (Play-to-Earn) where all these features and a duel mini-game will be available initially. You enter the town of Shiba Gulch and fight alongside Marshal Shiba and Shiba Sharpshooters to earn $SHIBSHOOT.

Obviously, being only available in pre-sale for now and still under development, no trailer of this P2E application is available at the moment. Anyway, it is pretty obvious to understand that $SHIBSHOOT is actually a utility token of a cowboy ecosystem in Web3. Promised to become one of the best cryptos? We believe it.

Users will be able to download the Shiba Shootout app from Google Play and App Store to start playing in the Wild West town “Shiba Gulch” and start earning tokens through mini-games and various missions.

$SHIBSHOOT is a token based on Ethereum's ERC-20 network that can be staked for an APY of over 2,000%.

The Shiba Shootout token presale has been available since April 15, 2024, and has a progressive price up to the soft cap of $5,000,000.

The Shiba Shootout audit was carried out on May 31, 2024, by SolidProof (in Germany). This allows future investors to prove that all safety rules are being respected.

Early investors on $SHIBSHOOT can claim their tokens in just a few clicks on the official website https://shibashootout.com/ as soon as the pre-sale ends.

Shiba Shootout Tokenomics ($SHIBASHOOT)

As usual, we wanted to analyze the tokenomics of this community project to be able to truly judge it. Before buying Shiba Shootout, we strongly recommend that you take an interest in it. It allows you to have an idea of ​​the objectives of the founding team of the project.

With 2,200,000,000 $SHIBSHOOT available on the ERC-20 network, here are the allocations announced so far on the whitepaper: