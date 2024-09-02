2024 Complete Guide: How to Buy The Meme Games ($MGMES)

With the Olympic Games in Paris starting, the world of cryptocurrencies and Web3 has been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a Meme Coin linked to this global event. We had come across a brand new project that could interest speculators and “degens”: Meme Games.

Launched in pre-sale on July 11, 2024, just a few days before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, the number of people who want to buy The Meme Games is increasing. This is why our editorial teams have decided to share with you now the procedure to follow to buy the Meme Games token ($MGMES) in 2024.

A Tutorial on How to Buy the Meme Games Crypto ($MGMES)

It was on July 11, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. that The Meme Games teams officially announced on the X account (@MemeGames2024) that the token was available for pre-sale. With a unique idea that wants to highlight a popular Meme competition, you can buy Meme Games ($MGMES) by simply following these 5 steps:

1- Open your Best Wallet wallet

2- Go to https://memegamestoken.com/

3- Choose one of the athletes to receive a bonus

4 - Purchase the desired number of Meme Games tokens ($MGMES)

5- Claim his tokens when dropping

Whether you are a beginner or experienced in the world of Web3, you have the opportunity to buy this new token in about 3 minutes. None of the steps really require any skills.

● Open your Best Wallet

If you are used to placing yourself on pre-sales, you probably already have a crypto wallet like Best Wallet. If not, you should download the application now on Google Play, Google Chrome Store, or App Store. Then set up a new wallet and write down the secret phrase that is revealed to you. All you have to do is click on "Buy/Sell" to buy ETH or USDT, in order to participate in the Meme Games pre-sale.

● Go to https://memegamestoken.com/

You can now click on one of the redirect links to buy Meme Games ($MGMES) directly on our website. Our teams constantly check that the redirects are secure and that they go to the official website of this pre-sale. We recommend always being careful where you put your feet in Web3, because many fraudulent sites can pretend to be this project in order to steal your Best Wallet. In one click, you arrive at https://memegamestoken.com/fr and you can move on.

● Choose one of the athletes to receive a bonus

Before purchasing Meme Games, you must select one of the five athletes who will participate in this competition: Pepe the gymnast, Doge the sprinter, Brett the meme creator, Wif the marathoner and Turbo the sprinter. The teams have announced that they will offer a 25% bonus to those who select the future winner of the Meme Games 2024. This bonus will be credited to you based on your purchase during the pre-sale. In concrete terms, if your athlete wins their event, it's a win.

● Buy Meme Games ($MGMES)

It's time to buy Meme Games ($MGMES). To do this, you must use the widget located on the right side of the site's homepage. Simply connect your Best Wallet by signing a transaction and then enter the amount in USDT or ETH that you wish to invest. All you have to do is click on "Buy and Stake for 4513% rewards" to directly place your tokens in staking. Also note that Meme Games accepts credit card payments.

● Claim your tokens

Your $MGMES is now staked and working with an APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of up to over 4,000%. With a planned launch date on DEXs on September 10, 2024, you will have to claim your tokens a few days before this date (depending on the official announcement of the teams). To do this, you will only have to go to the “Staking” tab on the site, then click on “Claim your rewards”. Automatically, your Best Wallet will be credited with all the Meme Games tokens you have.

Key Points of the $MGMES Crypto

We believe that all investments should be well thought out and informed. Before you buy Meme Games 2024, it is important that you have all the important information in mind:

● Meme Games is the token of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it puts some of the most popular Meme Coins against each other: Pepe, Doge, Wif, Brett, and Turbo.

● A 25% bonus of $MGMES will be offered to those who select the athlete who will win the competition in 2024.

● The pre-sale phase was initiated on July 11, 2024, and $MGMES is currently priced at $0.009, but will gradually increase as this pre-sale progresses.

● Built on Ethereum's ERC-20 network, Meme Games ($MGMES) has a total supply of 2,024,000,000 tokens, with 35.30% set to be distributed through the presale.

● The second project “The Para Meme Games” will arrive shortly after and will be launched between August 28 and September 8, 2024.

What are Meme Games?

On our side, we first discovered the Meme Games ($MGMES) project while researching the Olympic Games on X. On July 11, 2024, a post from the @MemeGames2024 account announced that a competition was being launched between five Meme Coins, and that the winner would give away 25% more tokens to their supporters.

The Meme Games simply wants to become the token of the Paris Olympic Games which will begin by the end of July 2024. By transposing this global competition into the world of Web3 and the best cryptocurrencies, the teams seem to display great ambitions with the aim of surfing on the records which will certainly be broken by the athletes in Paris.

Concretely, as soon as a purchase is made during the Meme Games pre-sale, a test is launched and a winner is randomly chosen. A general ranking is available on the official website, allowing you to closely follow the total result of the Meme Coin you have selected.

One of the key points of the project is that it is based on the ERC-20 network, allowing investors to take advantage of staking $MGMES throughout this phase. With very few people currently in the liquidity pool, early adopters can benefit from an APY of over 4,000%! The launch of this speculative token on the Olympics is scheduled for September 10, 2024, on DEXs, then a few weeks later on Binance and other exchanges.

With its athlete betting system, we can notably compare Meme Games to a Play2Earn. You play, and you can win a bonus based on your sporting results (which are randomly generated with RNG draws).

● People who purchase Meme Games can select one of five athletes in the competition and win up to 25% bonus on their purchase (if they win).

● $MGMES can be staked throughout the presale with a favorable APY of up to 4,000%+.

● Ambition to become the “Official Meme Coin of the 2024 Olympic Games” by being in pre-sale throughout the competition (including the Paralympic Games) and arriving on DEX on September 10, 2024.

● Possibility to increase your chances of winning by making multiple purchases of $MGMES and selecting a different athlete each time.

● 7 days after launch to claim your $MGMES tokens if your purchase was directly staked.

Meme Games Tokenomic ($MGMES)

To better understand the idea of ​​Meme Games 2024, we obviously wanted to analyze its tokenomics and take into account all the documentation made available on the official website. This allows us to better analyze the allocation of $MGME tokens and to know where the founding teams want to take this project.››

Concretely, 2,024,000,000 $MGMES were issued on the ERC-20 network, with these allocations: