38 year-old woman wins a grand total of P200,000 from Scratchit

A woman from the humble town of Laligan, Valencia, Bukidnon, struck gold when she won a grand total of P200,000 after getting multiple Scratchit tickets.

Grand winner, Mae P., bought her ticket at an area near Emporium, Valencia City. Without thinking much about her chances of winning, Mae gave it a shot and went on to get a Scratchit ticket. After her working shifts as a service crew member in her city’s local Jollibee branch, Mae would often try her luck out and get scratch tickets at an area near Emporium outlets.

As luck would have it, Mae finally hit the jackpot on July 26, 2025, when she won P200,000. Upon hearing the news, she couldn’t believe her luck. After buying multiple tickets after long shifts, Mae had finally won.

However, winning the cash prize made her nervous but she’s determined to use her prize to build a house that she has always dreamed of having.

Mae P. is a story of someone who took her chances, and it finally bore fruit. Her relentless pursuit of a better life brought her to where she is today - a Scratch It winner. She urges people to do the same, and says that luck favors those who persist. (SPONSORED CONTENT)