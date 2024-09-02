5 Must-Grab Crypto Airdrops in 2024: Don’t Miss Out!

In the world of DeFi (Decentralized Finance), Airdrop means it is a process allowing different cryptocurrency projects to distribute tokens for free to part of their communities. Hunting for the best crypto airdrops can therefore allow you to fill your wallet at a lower cost: a godsend for investors. Our team has identified 5 airdrops not to be missed in 2024.

Our selection of the best crypto airdrops in August 2024

We offer you our selection of the 5 most interesting airdrops of August 2024:

99Bitcoins : The best Airdrop 2024 Learn to Earn available in 2024

Mega Dice Token : Best Crypto Airdrop of 2024

Pepe Unchained : Take Part in the Airdrop of a New Crypto Ecosystem

Base Dawgz : Participate in the Base memecoin social crypto airdrop

Slothana: Participate in the launch of this memecoin in the form of an Airdrop

We will try to update this ranking as much as possible to allow you to find airdrops still available in August 2024.

99Bitcoins: The Best Learn to Earn Airdrop Available in 2024

Without hesitation, the $99,999 Bitcoin Airdrop offered by the 99Bitcoins Learn-to-Earn platform takes 2nd place in our ranking.

The ease of access to this airdrop allows even the smallest wallets to participate in 11 ways: follow all social networks, register on the training site, visit and participate in the $99BTC pre-sale , and invite friends for additional chances to win.

Well known in the world of DeFi, the goal of 99Bitcoins is to offer a new incentive way to learn about cryptocurrency. With more than 100,000 students already registered, its new L2E (Learn-to-Earn) concept already seems to be making noise, since nearly $1 million has been raised in less than 30 days.

This Airdrop will allow 99 lucky people to receive their share of $1,000 of the total airdrop in $BTC, and to use it as they wish: to strengthen their position on $99BTC or simply to treat themselves.

Mega Dice Token: Best Crypto Airdrop in August 2024

Crypto casino Mega Dice launched its own token, the Mega Dice Token ($DICE) in April and announced the best crypto airdrop in August 2024 for players in its community and amateur GambleFi (Gaming Finance) investors.

In total, more than $2,250,000 will be distributed across three seasons:

Season 1: Stay active on Mega Dice and reach $5,000 in betting volume in 21 days;

Season 2: Stake any cryptocurrency from the start of the presale until the launch of $DICE;

Season 3: Maintain a pace of $5,000 in betting volume over 21 days.

We introduced you to the new $DICE token to buy based on the Solana network, which could be directly compared to $RLB (owned by Rollbit Casino). Its pre-sale was launched on April 17, 2024, and has already attracted more than $650,000.

There is still time to join Mega Dice to participate in this Airdrop: you just have to have fun on one of its 5,000 available games to be eligible and receive a share of the $2,250,000 that will be dropped to the community.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU): Take Part in the Airdrop of a New Crypto Ecosystem

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is currently launching one of the most attractive airdrops in the cryptocurrency world in 2024. This new memecoin stands out for its own Layer-2 blockchain integrated with Ethereum, offering the benefits of the Ethereum network while ensuring low-cost transactions and increased speed. During the current presale, 20% of the tokens are initially distributed at a launch price of $0.008 per unit, with prospects for future valuation. Investors can acquire $PEPU using cryptocurrencies such as ETH, USDT, and BNB, but only ETH and USDT are eligible to participate in the lockup.

The $PEPU token reward distribution will be 608.82 $PEPU tokens per ETH block. These rewards will be paid out over 2 years and can be claimed once the claim is launched. Staking your $PEPU tokens allows you to fill your bag with massive passive rewards.

By staking $PEPU tokens, you can earn significant passive rewards. Once the presale is over and the token is launched, you will be able to claim your $PEPU tokens by connecting your wallet used for the initial purchase or staking and clicking the claim button. The $PEPU token presale is currently open, offering early investors the opportunity to become eligible for an airdrop by purchasing and staking.

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ): Participate in the Base Memecoin Social Crypto Airdrop

Base Dawgz is launching an engaging and rewarding Airdrop via Twitter (X). The “Be Social for Airdrop” program will reward the most active community members on X by allowing them to earn points and claim $DAWGZ once the presale ends. These rewards represent 15% of the total supply, or 1.267 billion tokens.

The $DAWGZ project reserves a total of 55% of its supply for its community members, with allocations planned for presale, staking and airdrop, ensuring participatory distribution. The remainder of the tokens will be dedicated to the progressive development of the project.

As per Base Dawgz’s whitepaper, the “Be Social for Airdrop” program will be deployed during the pre-sale phase, allowing active community members to accumulate points to be eligible for a $DAWGZ Airdrop. In total, 15% of the supply will be distributed in similar rewards, providing an opportunity for many participants to acquire tokens of this Meme Coin.

Slothana: Sloth Presale Concludes With One of the Best Airdrops of 2024

Slothana is one of the best Meme coins based on the Solana (SPL) network that offers an original launch in the form of an Airdrop. We had decided to place the token distribution of this ambitious project in 4th position in our ranking of the best airdrops in August 2024.

Since March 25, 2024, the sloth has unveiled the presale of the $SLOTH token and asked its early investors to simply send $SOL to the address EnSawje2vQSQKtGbPYdXEuYKm2sHgeLKJTqCmrDErKEA to become eligible for its Airdrop.

After successfully raising over $15 million during this phase, the Slothana Airdrop is finally set to take place in the coming days, allowing the first community members to receive 10,000 $SLOTH for every $SOL sent.

For those who want to participate in this $SLOTH Airdrop, there is still time at the time of writing.

Do I have to Declare my Crypto Airdrop Earnings to the Tax Authorities?

Crypto airdrops allow you to earn money without necessarily having to pay taxes when you file your taxes. Be careful, however, we cannot replace a tax expert.

In reality, this answer is slightly more complex than a simple “No.” In the world of DeFi, capital gains made by individuals (at the time of conversion to euros) are tax-exempt if the total is less than €305 according to the crypto tax regime. Beyond this amount, investors have the choice between:

PFU (Single Flat-Rate Deduction) of 30%;

Progressive income tax scale.

The framework for airdrops is slightly different since token holders do not necessarily have to make an initial investment. According to our research, the tax authorities interpret different assumptions:

Unanticipated airdrop (exceptional): not imposed;

Recurring airdrops: subject to BNC (Non-commercial Profits) tax of 0 to 45% depending on the amount.

As with many areas, free token distributions are not necessarily taxable, as long as it is not regular and is not your main source of income. We still recommend that you contact a tax expert to avoid making a mistake when declaring your Airdrops.

How to Get Free Crypto with Airdrops?

While each airdrop is unique and works differently, we want to give you a clear example of how to earn $SMOG crypto and free crypto airdrops. Using a mission and experience point format, this is the most common way to participate in a free crypto airdrop:

Visit the official Smog website

First, when you want to participate in a free crypto airdrop in 2024 like this Meme coin on Solana, you should always make sure you are accessing the right information and platform. There are many malicious sites that can impersonate Smog, so we ask you to double-check before connecting your wallet to an airdrop site. Always use a secure link from us, then click on “Airdrop Info”.





Log in to your Metamask wallet

By landing on the $SMOG Airdrop Season 2 page, you can now connect your Metamask wallet to be able to check your acquired experience points and your ranking. It is in this section that you can already know the future rewards that you will receive during the next snapshot (instant photo of points and ranking).





Go to Zealy

Now it's time to choose the quests you're going to do to accumulate XP points and climb the rankings. To do this, click on the "Zealy Quest" button from the Smogtoken.com website and register on the Zealy community platform. Here you can find a complete list of quests to do and the number of points they can earn you.





Complete a quest

For our example, we wanted to participate in the most accessible quest to earn your first 15 experience points on the $SMOG Airdrop. This simply consists of following the official X account (@SMOGToken), joining the Discord server (@SMOGToken) and the Telegram channel (@SMOGToken). You must connect your networks directly to Zealy and perform this action to receive your points!





Receive your $SMOG

If you are one of the lucky participants who can receive an allocation of $SMOG as soon as the second season ends, you don’t have to do anything. The tokens are distributed automatically to the wallets that are eligible. We always recommend following the live feed on X for information on the end of any Airdrop.





What are the Types of Airdrops?

DeFi is a vast ecosystem under construction, where all projects are doubling their creativity to set up effective airdrops that meet different goals: attracting early adopters, bringing together a community, testing a product in development. Let us briefly introduce them to you:

Standard Airdrop

So-called "standard" distributions are carried out by new projects that simply want to gain visibility. To do this, they distribute tokens without any compensation to specific addresses: based on their project's native network (such as ERC-20 or SPL) or that hold a particular token.

Example: Based on the Solana network, the $SLOTH token could be distributed to certain users of the blockchain to increase visibility.

Snapshot Airdrop

Cryptocurrency projects that need early adopters or simply early members in their communities can use this system. This type of Airdrop consists of offering experience points for each action of the participants and displaying a snapshot date that will definitively fix the ranking at a time. This allows to reward in tokens the most active users of a Beta version or a community.

Example : Smog uses the Zealy community platform to earn points and will take a snapshot to close the second season of its Airdrop.

Exclusive Airdrop

Exclusive airdrops can almost never be obtained by "Mr. and Mrs. Average". Indeed, they are tokens of a project that are distributed free of charge to future strategic partners: influencers, telegram airdrops, protocols, exchanges and many others. Unfortunately, it is quite difficult to be able to benefit from them by being "only" an investor.

Example: Slothana distributed exclusive $SLOTH tokens to select influencers to increase visibility of their pre-sale.

Retro Airdrop

Literally, it means “Retroactive Distribution” in French. It is a fairly common type of Airdrop, which allows tokens to be dropped based on predetermined criteria, such as: testing a product before its official launch, holding tokens for a long time (being a Holder). Overall, Retro Airdrops allow rewarding the “early adopters” of a project.

Example: 99Bitcoins plans to send a portion of community rewards to early adopters of its Bitcoin education platform (used by over 100,000 students).

Fork Airdrop

A fork is a modified version of an existing blockchain that does not allow for compatibility with previous blocks. When this happens, a new token is created, and a new project that adds one or more features appears. A Fork Airdrop is simply a matter of sending a few new tokens to people who are using the original blockchain.

Example: Those who held the original $MATIC token (Polygon) will receive the new $POL tokens. (SPONSORED CONTENT)