5 reasons why Be Residences' Condovision is your next home

Choosing a new home sometimes comes down to two things. Do you want a suburban life, a huge space, and the luxury of a parking space? Or do you want to be close the convenience of the city?
A prime Cebu developer's innovative solution may be the answer to this home-owning question.
Be Grand Residences Lahug, Cebu City launched its Condovision units on February 8, 2024, ushering in a new era in city living.
The Condovision combines the "condominium" lifestyle and the "subdivision" feel to provide families the town house dream right at the heart of Cebu City.
SunStar Cebu was among the first to witness the Condovision units and here are some features that will make Condovision your next home:
You can't call a home a "townhouse" if it doesn't have the iconic driveway or garage in front of the entrance and a windowed facade overlooking a lawn.
The Condovision achieves the townhouse concept by placing dedicated parking lots right in front of the main house door. You can drive up to the house safely and securely with CCTV cameras ensuring your family's security
The units face towards the parking lot with modern windows designed to mimic a suburban townhouse. From the outside, it's no different than a typical subdivision. Imagine greeting your neighbors as you go outside.
Switches no more! Turn the lights on and off through your phone.
The Condovision is the first finished units in Cebu integrated with LifeSmart technology. The light and electrical system are entirely digital managed through a digi panel. It is compatible with Google, Amazon's Alexa, and Apple's Siri.
The stairs are equipped with motion sensor lights. Kids and elderly need not be scared to go up and down the stairs at night because even a small movement triggers the lights to turn on.
The entire unit is tech-adaptable ready to welcome home your Alexas or Siris.
The Condovision are two-storey multiple bed and baths homes.
The biggest unit has three bedrooms and three baths, and even a maid's quarter.
An open interior kitchen faces a spacious dining hall and living room. While serious cooks can play around with a second kitchen that can also serve as the pantry.
The Condovision's master bedroom also has a walk-in closet that leads to a master bath that can fit a common bathtub.
Each unit also gets a veranda that overlooks the property's pool area and common spaces.
From the interior of the Condovision units, you would never know you're in a Condominium. It's a town house, period.
Since Condovision is a town house in a condominium, you get all the perks of being a condo resident.
You have all-day access to Be Residence's pool, sauna, and playground at the common areas through an exclusive elevator.
The building is also opening up commercial spaces soon so restaurants and stores would soon just be an elevator trip away.
Be Grand Residence Lahug is also opening at least ten rentable storage spaces to store your treasured items while you find a forever-home for them.
No other town house can provide the condominium perks and privileges except for Condovision.
Be Residences Lahug is located within walking distance to the IT Park, one of Cebu City's main hub of commerce. It is also close to at least three universities and a number of other private primary and secondary schools.
The condominium is right at the heart of Cebu City with all the urban convenience close by.
Be Grand Residences has changed the landscape of condominium living with its Condovision units.
The old-age choice between a town house and a condo has now been answered. Why can't a house BE both?