5 ways to Make your Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 Memorable!
GABII sa Kabilin will surely be a night to remember! You don’t only get the chance to stroll the streets of Cebu at night but also visit museums and heritage sites that are usually open in the daytime. This unique experience sure is a hit to Cebuanos young and old to reconnect to what being Bisaya really means. Tracing the roots of how Cebu and the Visayas way of life was and how it has expanded and grown to what it is today, Gabii sa Kabilin 2024, is all about celebrating the reasons of why we, are Beloved Bisaya!
Here are 5 ways to make your Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 Memorable:
1. Gear up with your Gabii sa Kabilin starter pack
Gabii sa Kabilin 2024 is back in 4 cities in Cebu and surely, you will want to see all the exclusive special performances, activities, and offerings! Ensure comfort by wearing your most comfortable shoes and breathable clothing. Stay hydrated; carry a water bottle with you. Don't forget your GSK ticket for entry. Pack any necessary medications or personal items that you might need from strolling the sites from 6 PM to 12 MN.
2. Plan your route
Whether you're a first-time participant or a regular, Gabii sa Kabilin has suggested routes for everyone. The beauty of GSK? You can customize your route for a personalized adventure! Make sure to familiarize yourself with the bus stop locations to seamlessly hop from one museum to another. Check out the digital map here:
Explore food bazaars along the way, including Plaza Independencia, where PREMIUM ticket holders can enjoy a 10% discount on May 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., E. Aboitiz St., and the Mabini Sidewalk.
3. Collect memorable souvernirs
Who doesn't love souvenirs? Grab the Gabii sa Kabilin memorabilia pins or the exclusive shirts from Island Souvenirs to commemorate the event. Check out the Casa Gorordo Museum Shop and the downtown Cebu branch of Island Souvenirs for the latest designs.
4. Capture the moment
Document your Gabii sa Kabilin experience through photography and videography and upload it to your socials under the hashtag: . Premium ticket holders can participate in special contests: the professional photo contest, the meme contest, and the Minuto Reel contest. Find contest mechanics and prize announcements on Gabii sa Kabilin’s Facebook page.
5. Immerse yourself in exclusive GSK activities and performances
Did we say EXCLUSIVE? Yes we did! Experience exclusive performances prepared by partner museums, unique to Gabii sa Kabilin: Beloved Bisaya! Premium ticket holders in groups of 5 can join the heritage hunt, adding another layer of adventure to the night. Participating sites include Casa Gorordo Museum, Jesuit House, USPF Jose Rizal Museum, Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu, Fort San Pedro, National Museum, BPI Museum, Sto. Nino Pilgrims, Plaza Sugbo (Magellan's Cross), and The Kabilin Center. Families with children can enjoy Kid's corners with special interactive activities at USJR, STC, Archdiocesan, and Casa Gorordo Museum.