69 year-old seaman wins big on Scratchit

Luck has a way of finding people when they least expect it. Such was the case for Rolando, a 69-year-old resident of Angono, Rizal. A seaman, Rolando lives a simple life and isn’t one to splurge on games of chance. In fact, he admitted he was never really a frequent buyer of Scratchit tickets. But on August 7, 2025, while passing through SM Angono, he decided on a whim to try his luck. That single decision opened the door to a life-changing surprise.

With steady hands, Rolando scratched off the silver coating on his ticket. At first, he thought his eyes were playing tricks on him. But there it was, the winning combination. Against all odds, Rolando had just won an astonishing prize of 200,000 pesos!

For a man who had spent much of his life working at sea, the moment felt surreal. “I couldn’t believe it,” he shared, his voice still filled with excitement. “I never imagined I would win something this big.”

Yet, beyond the shock and joy of winning, Rolando’s heart was set on something even more meaningful. Rather than spending the money on himself, he revealed that his winnings would go directly to his child’s tuition fees.

For Rolando, the real treasure lies not in the cash prize but in the chance to give his family a brighter future through education. “Helping my child finish school is worth more than anything I could ever buy for myself,” he said with a smile.

Now, he hopes others will also take a chance on their own luck.