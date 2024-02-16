7 Ways Globe Roam Surf4All outshines pocket WiFi

This Year of the Wood Dragon, Globe is offering an affordable and dependable ally for your explorations abroad.

Distinct from pocket WiFi offers overseas, Globe's Roam Surf4All ensures you're always connected, no matter where your travels take you. Here are seven ways this shareable data roaming promo stands out as the superior choice for your international roaming needs:

1. Seamless Connectivity

Forget the hassle of locating airport kiosks or searching for a pocket WiFi device in your destination. With Globe Roam Surf4All, connectivity is ready the moment you land, ensuring you can kick off your travel with ease.

2. Freedom to Explore

Unlike pocket WiFis that require close proximity, Globe Roam Surf4All allows you and your travel companions to explore separately and enjoy different itineraries while still sharing the same data plan. Because your data roaming is now shareable, there's no longer any need to stick together just to stay connected! You can even be in different countries while using the same RoamSurf4All promo.

3. Cost-Effective Sharing

Traveling in groups has never been more economical. Globe Roam Surf4All allows up to five roamers to share one data promo, making it possible to split costs effectively. With plans as low as PHP73 per person per day, staying connected becomes incredibly affordable for everyone in your group. No need to pay for add-on costs like pocket wifi security deposit, insurance fees or courier charges.

4. Hassle-Free Experience

There's no need to pick up or drop off a device at the airport or worry about additional fees for lost or damaged equipment. Globe Roam Surf4All provides a stress-free travel experience from start to finish.

5. Effortless Group Management

With the GlobeOne app, managing your travel group and monitoring data usage is simple and easy. Add or remove members, set data limits, and keep track of usage with just a few taps.

6. Broad Coverage

Globe Roam Surf4All is available in over 100 countries, offering unparalleled convenience and reliability. Whether exploring nearby destinations or embarking on far-flung adventures, Globe has you covered.

7. Tailor-Made Packages

Whether on a quick getaway or extended exploration, there's a Roam Surf4All promo that's perfect for you. Choose from these three specially designed packages to match your travel duration and data needs:

● Roam Surf4All 2599 with 5 GB for 5 days (PHP104 per person per day)

● Roam Surf4All 5499 with 10 GB for 15 days (PHP73 per person per day)

● Roam Surf4All 7499 with 15 GB for 30 days (Coming soon at PHP50 per person per day)