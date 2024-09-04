8Flix and Chill opens new franchise in Mandaue City

Known for its mouthwatering tuslob buwa that has made rounds on social media, 8Flix’s newest franchise in Mandaue is set to reach those who want to indulge in their take on the beloved street food and bring it closer to residents in the northern area of Cebu.

Andrew Ysla and his business partner, Zayne Diputado, decided to franchise the coveted brand due to the enhanced dining experience it offers to diners.

“We eat a lot of street food and 8Flix is the best one that we’ve tried. One of the unique aspects of the brand is the warm and relaxing ambience it offers,” he said.