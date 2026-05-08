A beautiful way to celebrate Mom: Mother’s Day at The Mall at NUSTAR

Pop‑up experiences designed just for moms

Complementing the gift curation is a series of Mother’s Day pop‑up workshops and activities, offering meaningful moments of creativity, wellness and connection:

Terrarium Workshop & Exhibit

A hands‑on terrarium‑making masterclass and exhibit at the Level 2 Atrium, running May 8 to 10, where participants create living keepsakes inspired by nature.

Embroidery Workshop

A guided embroidery masterclass on May 8 at the Level 3 Food Hall, allowing guests to craft a personalized, handmade keepsake.

Loose Floral Watercolor Painting & Journaling Workshop

Happening on May 9 at the Level 3 Food Hall, this creative session teaches loose watercolor techniques and journaling to create hand‑painted floral cards.

Chair Yoga & Art Meditation Session

A two‑hour wellness experience on May 10, combining accessible chair yoga and guided art meditation focused on healing, grounding, and shared creative flow.

Personalized Live Sketching

A live art activation featuring professional illustrators who create custom, hand‑drawn fashion sketches for guests—an elegant, one‑of‑a‑kind Mother’s Day keepsake that captures style, individuality, and the joy of the moment.

Gifting pop‑ups