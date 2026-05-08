A beautiful way to celebrate Mom: Mother’s Day at The Mall at NUSTAR

This Mother’s Day, The Mall at NUSTAR invites families to honor the most important woman in their lives with a celebration as exceptional as she is. From thoughtfully curated gifts to immersive workshops and indulgent dining, The Mall at NUSTAR presents a refined lineup of experiences designed to celebrate mothers—beautifully, gracefully and in signature NUSTAR style.
At the heart of the celebration is The Mall at NUSTAR’s Mother’s Day E‑Brochure, a carefully curated selection of gifting ideas featuring exclusive offers from the world’s most coveted luxury and premium brands.
From timeless icons and modern classics to indulgent beauty, jewelry and lifestyle essentials, each piece is thoughtfully chosen to delight and inspire. Guests can also elevate the celebration with memorable dining experiences and relaxed moments of leisure—all within Cebu’s most distinguished lifestyle destination.
Complementing the gift curation is a series of Mother’s Day pop‑up workshops and activities, offering meaningful moments of creativity, wellness and connection:
A hands‑on terrarium‑making masterclass and exhibit at the Level 2 Atrium, running May 8 to 10, where participants create living keepsakes inspired by nature.
A guided embroidery masterclass on May 8 at the Level 3 Food Hall, allowing guests to craft a personalized, handmade keepsake.
Happening on May 9 at the Level 3 Food Hall, this creative session teaches loose watercolor techniques and journaling to create hand‑painted floral cards.
A two‑hour wellness experience on May 10, combining accessible chair yoga and guided art meditation focused on healing, grounding, and shared creative flow.
A live art activation featuring professional illustrators who create custom, hand‑drawn fashion sketches for guests—an elegant, one‑of‑a‑kind Mother’s Day keepsake that captures style, individuality, and the joy of the moment.
A curated retail showcase at the Level 2 Atrium featuring premium apparel from Bezza Wear and elegant floral arrangements from Mon Amour Luxury Bouquets—perfect for last‑minute gifting with a luxurious touch. Exclusive Dining and Retail Offers for Mom To make the occasion even more special, select tenants are offering Mother’s Day exclusives, available for a limited time:
Yeonwha – Complimentary soup and flowers Koshima by Nonki – Choice of yuzu lemonade, sakura lemonade, or sake sangria, plus one free salmon head for groups of four diners Café Laguna – Complimentary langcab Lemon Grass – Banana fritters with coconut ice cream Lucky Lantern – Complimentary Chinese fan for the first 50 diners Airwheel – 10 percent off on select items.
With its seamless mix of elevated gifting, immersive workshops, and culinary delights, The Mall at NUSTAR offers a Mother’s Day celebration that goes beyond the ordinary. Because every mother deserves nothing less than the finest—celebrated with elegance, intention, and heartfelt moments at Cebu’s premier luxury destination. For more information, visit: