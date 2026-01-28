A Cebuano New Year like no other at SM Supermalls

The locals of the Queen City of the South know how to have a good time—it’s practically in their DNA. Cebuanos are known for their energetic, passionate, yet irresistibly sweet disposition, and this is never more evident than in their loud, lively, and unapologetically fun New Year celebrations—and in festivities all throughout the calendar year.
With 2026 officially here, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu are cranking the party all the way up with not-to-be-missed experiences perfect for explosive feasts and wildly entertaining gatherings. Bring out that fiery Bisaya spirit in you, and dare to live an elevated lifestyle with these must-try, Cebufied activities.
Upgrading your outfit is sure to be a doozy with these kikay-cute finds from these fabulous stores. With a stunning collection of accessories and trend-driven bags, you’ll feel absolutely gwapa from the very start of the year all the way to the end!
Bagel Girl
Step into the New Year with Cebuano flair at Bagel Girl, on the second Level of the Seaview Wing at SM Seaside City Cebu. Pile on the sparkle, play with the shine, and finish every look with jewelry and hair accessories made for celebrating loud, proud, and in style. From street parties to family gatherings, bring that unmistakable Cebuano energy wherever the night takes you.
House of Little Bunny Pop-up Store
Start 2026 the Cebuano way by looking effortless, put-together and ready for anything by hopping on to the House of Little Bunny Pop-up Store in SM City Cebu’s North Wing. Whether you’re out for celebrations or on the go all year long, these are pieces made to carry you through 2026 in style.
Cebuanos like to start things light, easy and with plenty of smiles. That’s exactly what your little one gets at Cuts 4 Tots on the 2nd Level, City Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu—the first in VisMin. This kid-friendly salon guarantees a stress-free haircut that can keep your kids comfy, confident and camera-ready all year long.
Once your tot has had the perfect little snip, it’s time for some much-needed family bonding. Nothing says ‘fun!’ quite like a fun-filled day at Fantasy World, at SM Seaside City Cebu, located at the Lower Ground Level, Cube Wing. The biggest one yet to open in VisMin, it features a wide array of attractions—from unique games to interactive activities like Simulated Golf and Double Fun Arcade.
Craving for something besides the usual Talisay lechon? Head over to these awesome restaurants instead to shake things up. Serving some of the most mouthwatering meals this side of Cebu, you and your family will be screaming kalami all the way home!
Herbs & Cellar
Cebuanos like their food bold, familiar, and worth coming back for. Ease into the year with a flavor-packed meal at Herbs & Cellar in the North Wing of SM City Cebu. With a fusion-forward menu that gives comfort favorites like sisig and fish and chips a clever twist, it’s the kind of place that keeps things exciting while still feeling just right for local tastes.
Samgyupsalamat
The best way to welcome what’s next is around a table full of food. Say daghang salamat to satisfying, savory favorites at Samgyupsalamat in the North Wing of SM City Cebu. With Korean-style grilling, Filipino flavors, and unlimited marinated meats and sides, it’s the kind of feast made for sharing, celebrating, and lingering a little longer.
Tavolàta
In Cebu, starting strong means sitting down and enjoying great food. That’s why Tavolàta in SM City Cebu’s North Wing offers a feast that shouldn’t be missed. From handmade pastas to hearth-baked pizzas, its warm, inviting Italian fare sets just the right tone for a year meant to be enjoyed.
Super Bowl of China
When the celebration slows down but appetites are still big, Super Bowl of China is the perfect pick. Enjoy comforting Chinese favorites paired with warm, personal service—something that truly resonates with Filipinos who love gathering, dining, and celebrating with friends and family. Find the first VisMin branch at SM City Cebu, North Wing.
Once the entrée is done, it’s time to treat yourself to dessert and refreshments. A typical Cebuano celebration isn’t complete without a premium brew and a sugary delight that hits just the right spot. For an high-end coffee-and-confectionery experience that’s as sweet as your palangga, make your way to these stellar cafés and pastry shops.
Good Habits Coffee
When the celebrations wind down but the night isn’t over, there’s always time for one more cup. Drop by Good Habits Coffee at the North Wing of SM City Cebu and settle in. With a cozy, homey space and freshly brewed coffee, it’s an easy place to stay up a little longer—whether you’re catching up, getting work done, or just enjoying the quiet before the year fully kicks in.
Beard Papa’s
After all that celebration, there’s always room for something sweet. Swing by Beard Papa’s at the North Wing of SM City Cebu and treat yourself to their famous cream puffs—filled with rich chocolate, ube, honey butter, and other seasonal flavors. They’re light, indulgent, and tempting enough to make even puto and tikoy wait their turn.
Family, food, and fun—that’s what Cebuanos do best! And this rings especially true during the advent of the year. Throttle in at SM Supermalls fully and elevate your lifestyle with our carefully curated lineup of explosive finds to lead you into a whole new era this 2026.
Let the craziness, color, and chaos of Cebu dazzle and wow the start of the year—and let’s keep the party going right till the very end. Malipayong Bag-ong Tuig! (PR)