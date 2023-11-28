A feast for all generations: Caja Kitchen Cebu's December 2023 buffet schedule.

CELEBRATE the magic of the holiday season with Caja Kitchen Cebu, the culinary gem nestled within Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation and Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site.

Immerse yourself in a festive culinary journey that pays homage to Filipino culture, showcases the richness of Filipino food, and adds a special touch to your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Here is the buffet schedule for the different branches:

Capitol Site Buffet Extravaganza

Regular Buffet - P599 per person

Treat yourself to the Regular Weekend Buffet, available for lunch and dinner every Thursday to Sunday, from December 1, 2023 to December 10, 2023.

Special Buffet - P699 per person

Elevate your festivities with the Special Weekend Buffet, offered for lunch and dinner every Thursday to Sunday, spanning from December 14, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Immerse yourself in a gastronomic journey on Christmas Day (December 25, 2023) and New Year's Day (January 1, 2024).

North Reclamation Buffet Delights

Regular Buffet - P599 per person (Thursdays to Sundays)

Delight in the Regular Weekend Buffet for lunch and dinner every Thursday to Sunday, from December 1, 2023, to December 10, 2023.

Regular Buffet - P599 per person (Monday to Wednesday Dinners)

Spice up your Monday to Wednesday evenings with the Regular Buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu North Reclamation, priced at P599 per person.

Special Buffet - P699 per person

Elevate your holiday celebrations with the Special Weekend Buffet, available for lunch and dinner every Thursday to Sunday, from December 14, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

Don't miss the grand buffet spread on Christmas Day (December 25, 2023) and New Year's Day (January 1, 2024).

Experience the heartwarming traditions of Filipino culture, the joy of Christmas, and the anticipation of the New Year at Caja Kitchen Cebu. Reserve your tables now for a remarkable dining experience that promises to be a feast for all generations.

For inquiries on our Food and Venue packages for exclusive events, you may reach us at (0917) 624 1840 for the North Reclamation Branch and (0917) 624 1455 for the Capitol Site Branch. (SPONSORED CONTENT)