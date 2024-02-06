A Feast of Love: Valentine's Day Extravaganza at Caja Kitchen Cebu

Enter our Date Night Buffet Giveaway

Are you ready to embark on a romantic journey with your significant other? Here's your chance to win a magical evening for two! Head over to Caja Kitchen Cebu's Facebook page and participate in our Date Night Buffet Giveaway. Simply upload a photo of you and your partner along with a heartfelt message explaining why your partner deserves a romantic treat. Six lucky couples will win a complimentary Valentine's Date Night for Two on February 14, 2024. Winners will be announced on February 8, 2024.

Valentine's Dinner Buffet

Indulge in a sumptuous Valentine's Dinner Buffet at Caja Kitchen Cebu, available for all guests on February 14, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Treat your taste buds to a delectable feast filled with love and flavor at our various locations:

Capitol Site Special Buffet



Price: Php 599.00 per person

Experience a romantic dinner in the heart of Cebu City at our Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site location. Our buffet features an array of mouthwatering dishes crafted with love by our talented chefs.

North Reclamation Special Buffet



Price: Php 699.00 per person

Treat your loved one to an unforgettable evening at our Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation branch. Delight in our special buffet offering, complete with live acoustic music and a glass of red wine for each couple.

Deck@19



Price: Php 699.00 per person

Elevate your Valentine's celebration at Deck@19, located at the roof deck of Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site. Enjoy panoramic views, live acoustic music, and a glass of red wine as you indulge in our delectable buffet spread.

Whether you're a hotel guest or a walk-in visitor, everyone is welcome to join us for an enchanting Valentine's celebration at Caja Kitchen Cebu. Let the ambiance of love and romance surround you as you dine with your beloved. Don't miss this opportunity to make Valentine's Day truly memorable. Enter our giveaway today and mark your calendar for February 14 for an evening filled with love, romance, and indulgence at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

For inquiries and buffet reservations, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch. (SPONSORED CONTENT)