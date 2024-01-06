A legacy beyond the showroom: A heartfelt tribute to Eddie Onglatco

Eduardo "Eddie" Onglatco, an indelible name in Cebu’s car dealership industry, etched a tale of triumph that unfolded from modest beginnings to unparalleled heights.

Born in Iloilo, Eddie Onglatco's early years were shaped by a dedication to education. Excelling academically, he caught the attention of a visiting Jesuit priest who recognized his potential and sponsored his move to Cebu as a scholar at the Sacred Heart School for Boys (Ateneo de Cebu). This pivotal moment became a turning point in his life.

A working student from a young age, Eddie sold newspapers and worked as a salesman for a lumber company to put himself through college, until he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from University of San Jose Recoletos. His journey from these modest beginnings led him to open his own hardware store in the late '60s, a testament to his tenacity and hard work.