A memory in every slice: Virginia Food Inc. reimagines Filipino Christmas tradition

For over five decades, Virginia Food Inc. has remained a constant presence in Filipino homes. From canned goods to frozen processed meats, the company has expanded to become “one of the most aggressive and exciting local food manufacturing companies in the Philippines,” driven by a dedicated research and development team committed to creating quality products “fit for every Filipino home.”

This year’s “Basta Pasko, Virginia” campaign pays homage to cherished memories, family traditions, and the flavors at the heart of the Filipino Christmas experience. Rooted in nostalgia and togetherness, the campaign underscores how food preserves stories shared from one generation to the next. “We’re excited to share the heart of our Christmas campaign and the stories that remind us that no matter where life takes us, there will always be a memory in every slice,” said Go.