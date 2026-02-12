A new name, a deeper promise: MactanMed brings heart-led healthcare to the island

Backed by MGHI’s healthcare expertise as part of the UNILAB Group, MactanMed brings a strengthened focus on trust building, clinical excellence, operational efficiency and compassionate service — carefully attuned to the pace and needs of the locals. This commitment is manifested in its new tagline, “Health, Handled with Heart.”

“It’s about caring for people the way neighbors do—checking in, listening to, and standing by them through their health journey,” shared Atty. Jhihann C. Hairun-Natividad, president of MactanMed.