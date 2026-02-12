Feature

A new name, a deeper promise: MactanMed brings heart-led healthcare to the island

Published on

A new era in healthcare begins in Mactan as ARC Hospitals officially becomes MactanMed, following its acquisition by Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. (MGHI). More than a name change, the rebrand marks a transformation—in purpose, positioning and promise.

MactanMed is the first wholly owned Mount Grace hospital. This marks our commitment to planting long-term roots in the Visayas region,"
said Jose Santiago A. Dela Cruz, Jr., president of MGHI.

Backed by MGHI’s healthcare expertise as part of the UNILAB Group, MactanMed brings a strengthened focus on trust building, clinical excellence, operational efficiency and compassionate service — carefully attuned to the pace and needs of the locals. This commitment is manifested in its new tagline, “Health, Handled with Heart.”

“It’s about caring for people the way neighbors do—checking in, listening to, and standing by them through their health journey,” shared Atty. Jhihann C. Hairun-Natividad, president of MactanMed.

Inspired by the people it serves, MactanMed’s refreshed identity symbolizes its deep connection to the community. The hospital offers a growing range of specialized services, delivered by medical professionals who combine expertise with empathy.

With this move, MactanMed sets a new era of care—one that places heart at the center of healthcare in Mactan. (PR)

