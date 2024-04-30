A new player in ride-hailing services market in the Philippines: Maxim launches affordable car rides.

Passenger transportation rates

Opting for the new taxi rate will get you an official taxi car, and the price of your ride will be calculated by a taximeter. If you compare the ride price for the same route with the offers of other companies, you’ll see that Maxim’s price is lower due to the low-cost booking fee. This rate is already available in Manila, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Iloilo. The company is planning to make this rate available in other cities as well.

With the car rate, you have the option to order a private car. In this case, the ride price is calculated automatically according to the distance of the optimal route and remains fixed, regardless of the time the ride takes. It allows passengers to know the ride price in advance and easily plan their expenses. Moreover, Maxim aims to provide a more transparent and controlled pricing to compete with other ride-hailing services, especially during peak hours.

Socially responsible and safe company

Maxim started operating in the Philippines in 2020. For quite a long time, it mostly offered delivery of food and other goods. Currently, residents of 18 cities of the country can order shopping and delivery services, different types of transportation and express laundry cleaning and drying with transportation.

Obtaining a TNC license and participating in the pilot project for developing bike transportation will allow Maxim to improve people’s transportation options and make rides available to a wider population. The company will also provide new income opportunities to the taxi drivers, including those driving private cars and bikes, thus potentially helping reduce unemployment.

“Maxim will operate in the low-cost segment of the market, so that as many people as possible will be able to order our rides and services in their daily lives. Our aim is to make a socially responsible service that is available to a wide range of people, so we focus on the affordable price of our services and favorable working conditions for our partners. I’m sure that Maxim’s TNC status will make both the government and the community trust us more. We’ll ensure safer rides for our clients by thoroughly training our partners and organizing special workshops and seminars,” shared Christopher Landong Poliran, head of Maxim in Cebu.

In the future, after getting all the necessary approvals from the state regulatory authorities, Maxim plans to introduce passenger transportation rates in all the cities of its operation, as well as to start working in other locations of the country. The goal of the company is to operate in the entire territory of the Philippines, giving people the opportunity to use the low-cost and familiar service anywhere they would like.

You can place an order in the Maxim app that is available on the App Store, Google Play, AppGallery, Galaxy Store and GetApps or on the website. Drivers and couriers can request to partner with the service via the Taxsee Driver app.