A shift in Filipino family care: Palawan ProtekTODO empowers youth to protect their mothers

Palawan ProtekTODO highlights the vital role of Filipino mothers as the foundation of their families, carrying both emotional and financial responsibilities with quiet strength. In many households, mothers are the steady force that keeps everything together, ensuring that daily needs are met, budgets are carefully managed, and unexpected challenges are handled with resilience. Despite their constant efforts to ensure security and stability, they often set aside their own protection, prioritizing the needs of their children and the household.

As younger Filipinos begin to step into adulthood, many are gaining a deeper understanding of the sacrifices their mothers have made over the years. What once felt normal, such as always having food on the table or seeing problems quickly resolved, now takes on a different meaning as they experience the realities of earning, budgeting, and supporting others. This growing awareness is shaping how Gen Z views gratitude, moving them beyond surface-level expressions and toward more thoughtful and intentional ways of giving back, grounded in a deeper appreciation of what their mothers have consistently done for them.

Palawan Group Chief Business Development Officer Lisa Castro-Sabado explained that this shift presents an important opportunity for young Filipinos to express their appreciation in a way that reflects long-term care and responsibility: “Filipino mothers have always been our first line of protection, emotionally, financially, and in every aspect of our lives. This Mother’s Day, we encourage the younger generation to go beyond symbolic gifts and choose something more meaningful, something that protects their moms the way they have always protected us.”

To support this shift, Palawan ProtekTODO offers simple, affordable microinsurance options designed for everyday Filipinos, especially those just beginning their financial journey. These products are structured to be easy to understand and accessible, making them a practical choice for young earners who want to take a more responsible approach to caring for their families.

Family-oriented plans such as Premium Pamilya Mega 400 are designed with moms in mind, reflecting the realities they navigate every day: balancing daily needs, carefully managing budgets, and facing unexpected challenges with strength. Palawan ProtekTODO and Oona Insurance teamed up to offer this new product, providing coverage of up to ₱1 million. It provides year-long protection not only for the insured but also for their loved ones, including accident coverage and financial assistance for dependents. Built to support families through life’s uncertainties, these plans help ensure that loved ones remain financially protected even in difficult moments.

ProtekTODO Sales and Marketing Manager Meijhen Maulanin-Santos underscored the value of gifting our loved ones with insurance. While unconventional, she emphasized that financial protection and peace of mind are intangible yet valuable gifts. Reflecting on her own journey, she shared, “I myself am a new mom, but I already somewhat understand the sacrifices and the beauty that come with the role. I know I will do everything for my child, and more than ever, I now want to give back to my own Mom in all ways possible.”

With affordable entry points and straightforward processes, they make it easier for young Filipinos to take meaningful action without feeling overwhelmed. Beyond this, there are also other protection options available for health needs, including emergency and critical illness coverage, offering more ways to safeguard what matters most.

This Mother’s Day, the message is clear. As roles begin to shift and children gradually take on greater responsibility, there is now a meaningful opportunity to give back in a way that truly matters. Protection becomes a powerful expression of love, allowing young Filipinos to step forward and say, in a more lasting and heartfelt way, from “Si Mama ang bahala” (Mom will take care of it) to “Ako naman, Ma” (It’s my turn, Mom).