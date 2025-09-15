A showcase of Cebuano excellence is finally open in Cebu City!

Worldbex Services International (WSI) is back in Central Visayas to showcase another unveiling of Cebu’s rich and diverse culture with the Cebu Trio Events 2025. The Cebu Trio Events is a series of WSI’s premier events that are happening at the same time and place. These three events are the Philippine Building and Construction Expo Cebu (PHILBEX Cebu), Manila Foods and Beverages Expo: Cebu Edition (MAFBEX Cebu), and the Cebu Auto Show (CAS).
Visitors from all over the Philippines can visit the Trio Events to fully immerse themselves in Cebu City’s rich environment and experience the Cebuano lifestyle here at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3).
Here in PHILBEX Cebu 2025, visitors will have the chance to see what the building and construction industry is like in Cebu and see the innovative works and projects our local industry has planned. Guests can also network with other local and international businesses and expand their connections so that they can reach what lies “Beyond Sustainnovations”. Other highlights include the World of Interior Design, the World of Architecture, PHILBEX Lab, the City of Tomorrow, and the PROJETO: Ideas and Design Competition Cebu Edition.
MAFBEX Cebu 2025 is the last culinary stop for this year, culminating in this rich hot spot for tourists and foodies to have a taste of Cebu’s finest culinary treats. Guests will get to see some of Cebu’s signature cuisine through the participating exhibitors and partners. They may also get to watch the different competitions and events happening, such as the Fruits and Vegetables Carving Competition, Table Setup with/ Centerpiece Contest, MAFBEX Cebu Flair Cup, Cake Decorating Competition, Market Basket Competition, and the Pasta Live Cookery Competition.
Lastly, CAS 2025 will bring the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) experience to Cebu, highlighting the automotive industry in the Philippines. Visitors will be able to see the latest in innovative technologies from our participating car brands, who will be presenting their latest car models for Cebu. Visitors may also check out the Die-Cast Car Collection and see a wide variety of collectible die-cast car toys that are on display. And if they want to test their skills in racing, there’s also the Racing Simulator Lounge that provides the best racing simulation experience for anyone to try.
The opening ceremony happened on September 11 at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3). Many key figures from Cebu came together to the venue to watch a memorable opening show to signify WSI’s lasting partnership with Cebu officials. Joseph Levi Ang, the Founding Chairman of WSI, delivered his opening remarks to welcome everyone to this momentous occasion. The guest speakers in the opening ceremony included Dr. Katherine Correa - Director for Events on the Board of Trustees, Philippine Institute of Interior Designers; Kent De La Calzada - Vice President for Partnerships, Engagement, and Governance, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Florencia Mepaña - Chief of Fisheries Management, Regulatory and Enforcement Division, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources; Judy Dela Cruz Gabato - Regional Director, Department of Tourism; and Hon. Kendrick Harold Go - 1st District Councilor, Cebu City.
It’s time to fly to Cebu City and experience what the city has to offer with the Cebu Trio Events 2025, WSI’s premier events happening in one place! The Cebu Trio Events are organized by Worldbex Services International. For inquiries and concerns, you may reach them at (02) 865 696 39, or email inquire@worldbexevents.com for more info. (PR)