A showcase of Cebuano excellence is finally open in Cebu City!

MAFBEX Cebu 2025 is the last culinary stop for this year, culminating in this rich hot spot for tourists and foodies to have a taste of Cebu’s finest culinary treats. Guests will get to see some of Cebu’s signature cuisine through the participating exhibitors and partners. They may also get to watch the different competitions and events happening, such as the Fruits and Vegetables Carving Competition, Table Setup with/ Centerpiece Contest, MAFBEX Cebu Flair Cup, Cake Decorating Competition, Market Basket Competition, and the Pasta Live Cookery Competition.

Lastly, CAS 2025 will bring the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) experience to Cebu, highlighting the automotive industry in the Philippines. Visitors will be able to see the latest in innovative technologies from our participating car brands, who will be presenting their latest car models for Cebu. Visitors may also check out the Die-Cast Car Collection and see a wide variety of collectible die-cast car toys that are on display. And if they want to test their skills in racing, there’s also the Racing Simulator Lounge that provides the best racing simulation experience for anyone to try.

The opening ceremony happened on September 11 at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3). Many key figures from Cebu came together to the venue to watch a memorable opening show to signify WSI’s lasting partnership with Cebu officials. Joseph Levi Ang, the Founding Chairman of WSI, delivered his opening remarks to welcome everyone to this momentous occasion. The guest speakers in the opening ceremony included Dr. Katherine Correa - Director for Events on the Board of Trustees, Philippine Institute of Interior Designers; Kent De La Calzada - Vice President for Partnerships, Engagement, and Governance, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Florencia Mepaña - Chief of Fisheries Management, Regulatory and Enforcement Division, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources; Judy Dela Cruz Gabato - Regional Director, Department of Tourism; and Hon. Kendrick Harold Go - 1st District Councilor, Cebu City.

It’s time to fly to Cebu City and experience what the city has to offer with the Cebu Trio Events 2025, WSI’s premier events happening in one place! The Cebu Trio Events are organized by Worldbex Services International. For inquiries and concerns, you may reach them at (02) 865 696 39, or email inquire@worldbexevents.com for more info. (PR)