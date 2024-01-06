SACRED Heart School Hijas de Jesus in cooperation with SHS-HDJ Parent’s Association holds a musical production, “A SINGsational Journey". This show is a breathtaking musical production that brings together the enchanting and timeless melodies of the songs of different musicals. This show is a captivating journey through the heartwarming and show-stopping tunes that have graced some of the most iconic stages and animated films in entertainment history. Audiences can expect a dazzling showcase featuring a medley of show tunes and classics, expertly woven together to create a seamless, enchanting narrative. From the grandeur of Broadway’s theatrical masterpieces to the magic of fairytale animated adventures, this production is a harmonious fusion of two worlds, leaving spectators spellbound and transported to the realms of imagination.

This project was conceptualized during one of the meetings of the Parent’s Association. They noted the need for an extracurricular activity for the students especially after being locked down at home during the pandemic. With two years of online class, these students needed exposure and a distraction from the gadgets. This show is directed by a truly remarkable Creative Director, Mr. Rudy Aviles. He is one of the pillars of Cebu’s theater scene and a well-known local director. His team of choreographers, musical director, musical arranger, graphic designer and light designer will produce an exceptional musical show featuring the talented students of Sacred Heart School- Hijas de Jesus.