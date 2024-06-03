A stellar night to remember: Watsons holds much-anticipated 2024 Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB) Awards

Glitter and sparkle illuminated the Shangri-La, The Fort Grand Ballroom on May 31, 2024, as Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, hosted its most prestigious annual award ceremony”the Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB) Awards. With the theme “Night of the Brightest Stars,” the event was a dazzling gala that celebrated excellence and sustainability in the industry.

Entering the HWB Awards Night 2024 was like stepping into a world where art meets sustainability. The entrance was illuminated with a brilliant display of colored lights and an immersive digital art tunnel that captured the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. The foyer of the Grand Ballroom had been transformed into an exhibition space, showcasing 20 captivating artworks from the first-ever Watsons Sustainability Art Competition in partnership with Dry Brush Gallery. This creative display set the tone for an evening that celebrated not just stellar achievements but also the organization’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The HWB Awards was well-attended, with over 700 top executives from top health and beauty companies gracing the event. A pioneer in the industry, the HWB Awards have become the standard of excellence among the brands and suppliers working with Watsons. The night became a heartfelt tribute to the partnerships that have solidified Watsons' position as the most loved health, wellness, and beauty retailer in the country.