A wine and dinner affair at bai Hotel Cebu.

KNOWN for serving the finest custom-aged USDA prime beef and other meats, the Marble+Grain Steakhouse at bai Hotel Cebu has prepared an exquisite gastronomic curation through food and wine.

Indulge in a night of unparalleled pairings and refined flavors. Experience the enchantment of every sip as you delight in each bite of a seven-course feast.



Priced at P2,888 nett per person, guests will indulge in an extensive seven-course menu delicately prepared by Marble+Grain’s skilled chefs and fine wines that will make the dining experience worthwhile.

Its specialties such as Angus Braised Beef Brisket, Butter Herb-Crusted Grouper, Organic mixed Green Salad, Clear Tomato essence with Brioche Garlic-Herb Croutons and Parmesan Grissini, and more await the palettes of many.

And while guests are feasting along the seven-course menu, each dish is vertically paired with wine to make up for the perfect wine dining experience.

Experience fine dining at bai Hotel Cebu's premier restaurant as it is set to host another food and wine pairing on November 17, 2023, from 7 p.m. onwards. Limited eats only.

bai Hotel Cebu is a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu located just 15 minutes away from the Mactan International Airport.

For ticket reservations and other Cebu hotel promos, call (032) 888 2500 or send a message on Facebook. (SPONSORED CONTENT)