Aboitiz InfraCapital's West Cebu Estate earns recognition as 'Best Industrial Development in Asia' at Asia Property Awards

In its inaugural appearance at PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates' West Cebu Estate clinched the prestigious title of "Best Industrial Development in Asia." This recognition shines a spotlight on Balamban, Cebu, establishing it as a vibrant global investment hub. The achievement is attributed to the strong economic and social development fostered by the world-class businesses within West Cebu Estate.

Recognized as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines, the vast 540-hectare PEZA-registered West Cebu Estate stands as a showcase for world-class shipbuilding companies and their robust supply chain. The employment of 14,000 Filipinos by these companies is a testament to the skill and ingenuity of the Filipino labor force, attracting substantial investments totaling PHP 36.046 billion over the years.

Earlier this year, West Cebu Estate embarked on a 39-hectare industrial expansion, supported by an P800 million investment. This strategic initiative, expected to create 14,000 new jobs, signifies the evolution of the estate from a primary shipbuilding hub to an industrial estate catering to a wider array of industries, including automotive, electronics, manufacturing, and logistics.

The fast pace of industrial lot takeups and the notable surge in interest, with companies looking to capitalize on the benefits of locating in the Philippines, further solidify West Cebu Estate’s position as a premier investment destination.