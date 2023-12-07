AboitizPower-TVI boosts access to community health services in Toledo

Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI), an AboitizPower subsidiary, is reinvigorating its community-based health initiatives through the continued mobilization of Project MATCH or Magnifying Accessibility to Community Health. The initiative aims to provide a holistic and accessible approach to healthcare for the community.

"A healthy, informed, and vibrant community is important to us, that’s why it is vital to go beyond short-term interventions and look at a multistakeholder approach to make healthcare services more accessible to the community,”" said TVI. Facility Head Noel Cabahug.

Starting out as a typical medical mission, Project MATCH soon became a collaborative effort to enhance preventive healthcare at the barangay level through volunteer doctors, health and wellness information, education, and communication (IEC) campaigns, and updating the barangay health records system.

Ensuing annual medical missions and collaboration with the City Health Office and the Barangay health centers further strengthened the initiative to address the challenges faced by residents in accessing basic healthcare services due to their isolated locations.

Cabahug added: "More than just the conduct of medical missions to address immediate health needs, Project MATCH is collaborating with volunteer doctors and local government agencies in bridging the healthcare gap.”

Quarterly medical and dental missions for impact communities

Scheduled for December 8 to 9, 2023, the quarterly health missions concentrate efforts on communities nearest to Therma Visayas plants namely: Sitio Looc II, Sitio Bocalor, and Sitio Purit to address prevalent health needs in these underserved areas of Toledo, Cebu.

"We are grateful for the continuing health missions of TVI. From the beginning, TVI has been a partnerfor our communities in implementing meaningful health, livelihood and educational programs."

Operating a state-of-the-art power plant certified in five ISO standards— Quality Management, Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Management, Asset Management, and Business Continuity Management— Therma Visayas Inc., is focused on creating a positive impact in its host communities.

Its 340-megawatt baseload power plant in Barangay Bato, Toledo City plays a primary role in providing electricity to the region, supporting Cebu's rapid economic growth. (SPONSORED CONTENT)