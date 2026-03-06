AceKid Activegro and Optigrow's 'Fresh Milk Formula' aims to redefine the milk category in the Philippines

In a world increasingly shaped by convenience and highly processed food, the importance of freshness has never been more critical, especially when it comes to children’s nutrition. Today, parents are becoming more discerning, placing a premium on food that is fresh, thoughtfully made, and able to retain its nutritional integrity from source to serving.

This year, FEIHE International Philippines is set to redefine a new benchmark in milk formula with AceKid Activegro and Optigrow, the newest milk products in the Philippines made using a simplified one-step freshness process, offering high-quality, fresh milk formula for children worldwide.