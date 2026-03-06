AceKid Activegro and Optigrow's 'Fresh Milk Formula' aims to redefine the milk category in the Philippines

In a world increasingly shaped by convenience and highly processed food, the importance of freshness has never been more critical, especially when it comes to children’s nutrition. Today, parents are becoming more discerning, placing a premium on food that is fresh, thoughtfully made, and able to retain its nutritional integrity from source to serving.
This year, FEIHE International Philippines is set to redefine a new benchmark in milk formula with AceKid Activegro and Optigrow, the newest milk products in the Philippines made using a simplified one-step freshness process, offering high-quality, fresh milk formula for children worldwide.
Redefining milk, backed by decades of dairy expertise
FEIHE, with its AceKid Activegro and Optigrow brands, is defining the milk formula industry through a combination of freshness, natural nutrition, and innovation.
Central to this is FEIHE’s modern dairy facility in China, home to one of the world’s most advanced fresh and natural milk formula production systems. AceKid Activegro and Optigrow originate from the golden milk source area at 47° North Latitude, known for its clean environment and high-quality, rare black soil that produces nutritious crops.
Using FEIHE’s one-step freshness process, milk is brought from cow to can in as little as two hours, preserving natural proteins and vitamins. Unlike conventional powdered formulas that rely heavily on conventional milk processing involving multi-steps and high heat treatments, AceKid Activegro and Optigrow retain natural nutrients that closely mirror the composition of fresh milk, while implementing real-time freshness monitoring to ensure consistent quality.
FEIHE operates 13 intelligent factories worldwide, supported by world-class manufacturing system and stringent quality controls, including 1,322 quality management measures, 24-hour monitoring coverage, 25 procedures, 411 tests backed by 63 years of accident-free production, demonstrating its commitment to safety, consistency and excellence.
The brand’s expansion across Southeast Asia, including its strategic entry into the Philippines, marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide high-quality nutrition tailored to the needs of growing children.
“FEIHE has always believed that nutrition begins with freshness,” said Leo Wang, General Manager, FEIHE International Philippines. “By bringing AceKid Activegro and Optigrow to the Philippines, we are setting a new standard for milk formulas that are not only convenient but also fresh, nutrient-rich, and supportive of children’s growth and immunity.”
A reliable nutrition partner for Filipino families
The Philippines presents a strong opportunity for natural and fresh milk formula innovation, driven by growing awareness around childhood nutrition, immunity, and overall wellness. With prevalent concerns such as picky eating, nutrient gaps, and immune support among children, FEIHE positions AceKid Activegro and Optigrow as nutritional options for modern Filipino families.
When choosing a milk formula, FEIHE encourages parents to look for products that are: made with fresh, natural ingredients, no added sugar, fortified with functional nutrients such as lactoferrin, known for its role in immune support.
Reinforcing its commitment to quality and taste, AceKid Activegro and Optigrow have both been recognized by the International Taste Institute, earning the prestigious Superior Taste Award. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food industry,” the Superior Taste Award is a globally respected certification based in Brussels, Belgium that evaluates products for its flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment. AceKid Optigrow received a two-star rating, recognizing it as an outstanding product in its category, while AceKid Activegro earned a one-star rating for its taste quality and appeal.
“Our goal is to support parents in making confident nutrition choices for their children,” added Wang. “AceKid Activegro and Optigrow reflect our long-term commitment to providing fresh, high-quality nutrition that supports growth, immunity, and overall development.”
AceKid Activegro and Optigrow are now available in leading retail stores across Visayas and Mindanao, and online via TikTok Shop, Lazada and Shopee. (PR)