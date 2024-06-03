Acer Aspire C Series: All-in-one desktops powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer recently announced two new models in its Aspire series of all-in-one PCs, delivering seamless AI-powered experiences for everyday computing and entertainment. With immersive 23.8- and 27-inch display options, smart collaboration features, and sleek, versatile designs, the range appeals to multiple types of users, including students, hybrid workers, and families.
Exceptional performance with AI and more
The new Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) are powered by up to an IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics built-in, with support for up to 32 GB dual channel DDR5 memory[1] and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD[1] to produce impressive overall performance and experiences.
To further complement the usability of the all-in-one AI computers, productivity features such as Copilot, the everyday AI companion, leverage the power of AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity, while the Intel Unisonâ„¢[3] software lets multiple devices and operating systems come together into an integrated experience focused on a single screen. Their 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams (with privacy shutter) support Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoiceâ„¢ with AI noise reduction technology to suppress unwanted background noises when conducting online meetings and discussions. Users will also be pleased with ultra-fast and stable connectivity when streaming and surfing thanks to Wi-Fi 7[4] connectivity, along with BluetoothÂ® LE audio which allows for multi-stream transmission of enhanced, wireless sound quality through more audio devices.
Pricing and Availability
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via . (SPONSORED CONTENT)