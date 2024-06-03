Acer Aspire C Series: All-in-one desktops powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors

Exceptional performance with AI and more

The new Acer Aspire C24 (C24-195ES) and Acer Aspire C27 (C27-195ES) are powered by up to an IntelÂ® Coreâ„¢ Ultra 7 processor 155U with Intel AI Boost and Intel Graphics built-in, with support for up to 32 GB dual channel DDR5 memory[1] and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe SSD[1] to produce impressive overall performance and experiences.

To further complement the usability of the all-in-one AI computers, productivity features such as Copilot, the everyday AI companion, leverage the power of AI to boost productivity and unlock creativity, while the Intel Unisonâ„¢[3] software lets multiple devices and operating systems come together into an integrated experience focused on a single screen. Their 1440p QHD 5.0-megapixel webcams (with privacy shutter) support Windows Studio effects and Acer PurifiedVoiceâ„¢ with AI noise reduction technology to suppress unwanted background noises when conducting online meetings and discussions. Users will also be pleased with ultra-fast and stable connectivity when streaming and surfing thanks to Wi-Fi 7[4] connectivity, along with BluetoothÂ® LE audio which allows for multi-stream transmission of enhanced, wireless sound quality through more audio devices.