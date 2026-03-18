Acer ranks as no. 1 laptop brand in the Philippines for 20th consecutive year

Acer has officially marked two decades of market leadership in the Philippines, maintaining its position as the country’s No. 1 laptop brand for 20 consecutive years from 2006 to 2025. This historic milestone is supported by the IDC Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, Q4 2025, the premier global provider of market intelligence for information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. Acer also reached an all-time high in consumer laptop market share of 37.3% in 2025, according to Nielsen-GfK data. Its leadership is evident in the consumer gaming and non-gaming segments, with 40.5% and 36.1% market share, respectively.



“We are incredibly proud to have earned the trust of Filipino consumers for twenty years,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director of Acer Philippines. “We will continue to serve our consumers in ways we know best to remain the top-of-mind computer brand in the country.”



Sustained growth and market dominance stem from Acer’s accessible premium positioning. This is bolstered by a strong retail footprint, an extensive service center network, leadership in the esports sector, strategic partnerships with brand ambassadors, and effective promotions.



Acer is known for a comprehensive laptop portfolio across every price bracket without compromising on quality or performance. The Aspire series remains the gold standard for students, delivering a perfect balance of reliability, efficiency, and durability. The Nitro series offers an impressive suite of high-end specifications and robust processing power, ensuring premium performance remains accessible to a wide range of gaming enthusiasts.



Acer is also focused on growing the esports industry through events such as the Asia Pacific Predator League. Additionally, strategic partnerships with icons like the “Kings of P-pop,” SB19, have successfully bridged the brand with a new generation of digital natives.



For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on social media: @AcerPH on Facebook or visit www.acer.com. (PR)