Acerpure just got cooler with the launch of Acerpure Chill

Acerpure, the lifestyle brand of Acer, is officially entering the large-appliance market with the launch of Acerpure Chill. This new line of high-performance window-type air conditioners is designed to help Filipino homeowners beat the tropical heat with a blend of energy efficiency, compact design, and smart cooling technology.

Since its inception five years ago, Acerpure has developed over 20 innovative products. The move into air conditioning marks a significant milestone as the brand scales up to meet the rising demand for reliable, eco-friendly home cooling solutions.

Experience next-level cooling with Acerpure Chill’s Dual Inverter Compressor. Two powerful rotors work together to cool your room in record time while using less electricity. It runs quietly, keeps your temperature steady, and lasts longer than a standard AC unit.



Acerpure Chill uses R32 refrigerant technology, which has zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP) and a low Global Warming Potential (GWP), providing cooling comfort without harming the environment.

Acerpure also features an innovation called Hydrophilic Fin Technology, which applies a hydrophilic gold coating on the fins to help reduce corrosion and maintain durability. This technology helps ensure that your air conditioner performs at its best year after year.



The Smart Filter Clean Indicator tells you when it is time to clean your filter, keeping your Acerpure Chill unit at peak cooling performance.

Acerpure Chill combines sleek aesthetics with functional power. The top-discharge design improves efficiency by minimizing air recirculation, reduces ground-level noise, and requires less horizontal space.

Prepare your home for hot summer days with special introductory prices for Acerpure Chill until Feb. 28, 2026.