AcerTahanan: SB19’s guide to a brighter digital home

They say home is where the heart is, but it's also your safe place you'd want to return to after being away. In this ever-changing world, where technological advancements are rapid and people are always glued to their screens, they still long for home.

This season, Acer is that tahanan, the Tagalog word for home, rooted in "tahan," meaning "be comforted" or "be at peace." Digitally, Acer Aking Tahanan is a space of warmth, creativity, and togetherness. Through technology that adapts, empowers, and feels personal, Acer helps make every moment a homecoming.

The music video shows Acer brand ambassadors SB19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Each member is in a different location in Kaohsiung on their respective creative journeys, but connected through their Acer devices, their “digital tahanan.” There are special moments, like Justin revisiting a warm memory and Pablo’s brief check-in call.

Pablo sends a new song idea to Stell, Justin, Josh, and Ken, and they begin making their way toward one another. Their paths finally lead them to the Kaohsiung Music Center, where they reunite in person, underscoring that home isn’t a place but a special connection you carry with you.

For the MV, Acer Philippines worked with the Kaohsiung City Government to assist with filming at key locations, including the Kaohsiung Music Center, the Dragon and Tiger Pagoda, and Pier2 Art Center.

"The song #AcerTahanan captures how we feel about our home, or Tahanan, as we Filipinos call it. We will always return to our Tahanan because that is where we feel most comfortable. It may take years or even decades, but we will always come home. We at Acer are happy to be your digital Tahanan, where you can get the best gadgets for your needs," said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines Managing Director.

Acer consumer notebooks are designed for everyday tasks, including productivity, entertainment, and communication, offering a balance of performance, portability, and value for money. Acer and Predator gaming laptops elevate your performance with modern AI and graphics.

With Acer's holiday promo, you can enjoy up to P20,000 in discounts and/or vouchers from SM Appliance Center when you purchase any participating Acer consumer or gaming notebook by January 18, 2026.



Customers must register their purchased product for warranty within one week of purchase by visiting https://warranty.acer.com.ph/. After completing the registration, Acer will verify the customer's information within five (5) business days. Once validated, a warranty registration certificate will be sent to the customer's provided email address.

If the registered product qualifies for the promotion, an eGift Voucher will be sent to the customer's provided email address and mobile phone number within five (5) days of the warranty registration. To redeem the eGift Voucher, customers must present it at their selected SM Appliance Center.

Only purchases made from Acer Concept Stores, Acer Authorized Resellers, and/or the Acer Philippines Online Store qualify for the Acer Aking Tahanan promo.



Listen to “Tahanan” by SB19 on Spotify , Apple Music , and YouTube Music . Stream the music video on the Acer Philippines YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information about Acer, follow Acer Philippines on social media: @AcerPH on Facebook or visit www.acer.com. (PR)