Adidas opens ‘Home of Sport’ in Cebu

THE iconic three stripes of the global sportswear brand, adidas, glowed brightly at the Northwing of SM City Cebu on December 15, 2023, as a new concept store opened to the public.

This would be the fourth and largest adidas store in Cebu, but it looks one-of-a-kind with a focus on inclusivity for all ages of athletes and sports enthusiasts.

The open floor design allows customers to browse various sports apparel including the world-renowned adidas running shoes right within reach of those seeking the best fit.

Anthony Frangos, the general manager of adidas in the Philippines, told SunStar Cebu that the concept of the Home of Sport stems from the commitment of adidas to provide Filipinos with quality running shoes and sportswear.