Adidas opens ‘Home of Sport’ in Cebu

THE iconic three stripes of the global sportswear brand, adidas, glowed brightly at the Northwing of SM City Cebu on December 15, 2023, as a new concept store opened to the public.
This would be the fourth and largest adidas store in Cebu, but it looks one-of-a-kind with a focus on inclusivity for all ages of athletes and sports enthusiasts.
The open floor design allows customers to browse various sports apparel including the world-renowned adidas running shoes right within reach of those seeking the best fit.
Anthony Frangos, the general manager of adidas in the Philippines, told SunStar Cebu that the concept of the Home of Sport stems from the commitment of adidas to provide Filipinos with quality running shoes and sportswear.
The commitment of adidas to Cebu is highlighted in the exclusive Cebu shirts that the adidas team wore during the opening ceremonies. The Adidas stripes underlined with “Cebu” marries the brand and the island.
Hanging over the cashier bar is a giant butanding or whale shark sculpture, symbolizing Cebu’s abundant marine life. Butanding pins are also available for the public for a limited time.
Frangos said that after the New Year, the Home of Sport will open a City Lab, a section for customized apparel.
The public can customize their shirts and other apparel immediately upon purchase, making adidas apparel personalized for each customer.
Because of the open-floor concept, customers can easily browse through the items in the adidas Home of Sport concept store.
With two entrances, the store provides a different experience, one invites the hardcore athletes, and the other calls forth the sports enthusiasts.
True to its commitment, the adidas Home of Sport embodies the excellence of the adidas brand, bringing the best running shoes and sportswear closer to Cebuanos.
For inquiries, visit the adidas Home of Sport concept store on the ground floor of the Northwing, SM City Cebu. (SPONSORED CONTENT)