Advancing Respiratory Care: Watsons Partners with PPhA and PCCP for Nationwide Healthcare Education.

As respiratory illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, allergic rhinitis, and COPD continue to affect many Filipinos, the role of pharmacists in patient education and early intervention has become increasingly important.

In line with its commitment to uplifting the health and well-being of communities through accessible, patient-centered healthcare, leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons successfully concluded its Respiratory Care Educator Program, a comprehensive training initiative that equipped store pharmacists with up-to-date knowledge and practical skills through expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative case-based learning.

“It is only the beginning of a stronger collaboration and shared mission to empower our pharmacists and expand access to quality respiratory care in the communities we serve. The space we create in Watsons stores is no longer just for dispensing medicines, but also for enabling better patient education, early identification of respiratory conditions, and continuous care,” said Ma. Corina Marte, People and Organization Director of Watsons Philippines.

She also expressed gratitude to Watsons’ partners, the Philippine College of Chest Physicians and the Philippine Pharmacists Association, for supporting the initiative and helping advance respiratory healthcare education in the country.