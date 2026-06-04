Advancing Respiratory Care: Watsons Partners with PPhA and PCCP for Nationwide Healthcare Education.

As respiratory illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, allergic rhinitis, and COPD continue to affect many Filipinos, the role of pharmacists in patient education and early intervention has become increasingly important.
In line with its commitment to uplifting the health and well-being of communities through accessible, patient-centered healthcare, leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons successfully concluded its Respiratory Care Educator Program, a comprehensive training initiative that equipped store pharmacists with up-to-date knowledge and practical skills through expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative case-based learning.
“It is only the beginning of a stronger collaboration and shared mission to empower our pharmacists and expand access to quality respiratory care in the communities we serve. The space we create in Watsons stores is no longer just for dispensing medicines, but also for enabling better patient education, early identification of respiratory conditions, and continuous care,” said Ma. Corina Marte, People and Organization Director of Watsons Philippines.
She also expressed gratitude to Watsons’ partners, the Philippine College of Chest Physicians and the Philippine Pharmacists Association, for supporting the initiative and helping advance respiratory healthcare education in the country.
Key discussions covered essential areas in respiratory care, including asthma and COPD diagnosis and management, principles of inhalational therapy, advanced pharmacotherapy, and drug interaction management. Participants also gained deeper insights into effective patient communication and counseling practices aligned with current healthcare standards.
One of the highlights of the program was the hands-on inhaler technique workshop and case-based activities that allowed pharmacists to apply their learning to real-world patient scenarios and strengthen their respiratory care practices.
“We believe that accessible healthcare begins with empowered healthcare professionals. Through the Respiratory Care Educator Program, we aim to equip pharmacists and healthcare practitioners with up-to-date knowledge and practical skills to improve patient education, treatment adherence, and overall respiratory health outcomes in the communities we serve. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to supporting healthcare excellence and making quality care more accessible for every Filipino,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons.
Through initiatives like the Respiratory Care Educator Program, Watsons continues to support healthcare professionals and promote better respiratory care in communities nationwide.
The program concluded with a shared commitment among healthcare partners, pharmacists, and practitioners to continue advancing respiratory health through education, collaboration, and patient empowerment.
To learn more about Watsons’ healthcare initiatives and how programs like the Respiratory Care Educator Program continue to support community wellness, follow Watsons online at on Instagram, on Facebook, and on TikTok. For convenient shopping of health essentials and exclusive promos, download the Watsons app or visit the official website. (PR)