After 40 years, rural households and lives are made brighter with AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

In the remote sitio of Balisong in Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City, Cebu, the life of the Caniban family had undergone a dramatic transformation. At 47, Cresencia Caniban, a dedicated housewife and mother of three, reflects on how electricity has transformed the day to day life of her family.

Before their home was electrified, their family faced challenges and Cresencia recalled the difficulties vividly. Without proper lighting, her children struggled to study after dark, with anything barely illuminated by dim, flickering candles.

“Ang akong anak tulo kabuok. Sauna nga wala pami kuryente, lisod kaayo ilang pagtuon kay ngitngit man. Unya karon nga naa nay kuryente, hayag na kaayo. Natarong na ilang pagtuon ba. Dili parehas sauna nga maggamit rami og lamparilla o kandila. Lisod kaayo kay ngitngit kaayo, unya inigkagabii wala poy kalingawan. Dili mi ka tan-aw og TV, matulog rami og sayo kay wa may kuryente. Ngitngit,” she recalled.

(I have three children. Before we had electricity, [when we used oil lamps or candles,] it was very difficult for them to study because it was dark. Now that we have electricity, it’s very bright. Their studying has improved. Back then, we also couldn’t watch TV, so we just went to bed early because there was no electricity.)

Cresencia’s daily routine was constrained by the lack of electricity. Household chores had to be completed during daylight, making it challenging to manage her time effectively. The absence of light after sunset restricted her productivity and left her with limited options for relaxation and leisure.

“Karon naka kuryente nami, na bag-o nagyod akong gibuhaton taga-adlaw. Ang di nako mahuman igka buntag, mahuman nako igka gabii kay hayag naman mi, naa may suga,” she explained.

(What I can’t finish in the morning, I can now complete in the evening because we have light.)

The installation of electricity was a really significant turning point. The Caniban family wasted no time in making their house into a modern, comfortable home.