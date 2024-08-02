After 40 years, rural households and lives are made brighter with AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

In the remote sitio of Balisong in Barangay Cantao-an, Naga City, Cebu, the life of the Caniban family had undergone a dramatic transformation. At 47, Cresencia Caniban, a dedicated housewife and mother of three, reflects on how electricity has transformed the day to day life of her family.
Before their home was electrified, their family faced challenges and Cresencia recalled the difficulties vividly. Without proper lighting, her children struggled to study after dark, with anything barely illuminated by dim, flickering candles.
“Ang akong anak tulo kabuok. Sauna nga wala pami kuryente, lisod kaayo ilang pagtuon kay ngitngit man. Unya karon nga naa nay kuryente, hayag na kaayo. Natarong na ilang pagtuon ba. Dili parehas sauna nga maggamit rami og lamparilla o kandila. Lisod kaayo kay ngitngit kaayo, unya inigkagabii wala poy kalingawan. Dili mi ka tan-aw og TV, matulog rami og sayo kay wa may kuryente. Ngitngit,” she recalled.
(I have three children. Before we had electricity, [when we used oil lamps or candles,] it was very difficult for them to study because it was dark. Now that we have electricity, it’s very bright. Their studying has improved. Back then, we also couldn’t watch TV, so we just went to bed early because there was no electricity.)
Cresencia’s daily routine was constrained by the lack of electricity. Household chores had to be completed during daylight, making it challenging to manage her time effectively. The absence of light after sunset restricted her productivity and left her with limited options for relaxation and leisure.
“Karon naka kuryente nami, na bag-o nagyod akong gibuhaton taga-adlaw. Ang di nako mahuman igka buntag, mahuman nako igka gabii kay hayag naman mi, naa may suga,” she explained.
(What I can’t finish in the morning, I can now complete in the evening because we have light.)
The installation of electricity was a really significant turning point. The Caniban family wasted no time in making their house into a modern, comfortable home.
The additions of several home appliances brought immeasurable joy and convenience. The refrigerator, for instance, had eliminated the need for daily trips downtown to buy fresh food. Now, Cresencia can store groceries, ensuring her family has fresh ingredients readily available and cold water to drink on sweltering days.
With a TV and karaoke machine, evenings at the Caniban household have become more lively and entertaining. The family can now bond over karaoke sessions, filling their home with music and laughter.
The ceiling fan has also provided much-needed relief from the heat, making their living space more comfortable.
The love letter stories program from a local FM radio station, which she listens to while doing chores or relaxing, has also now become a cherished part of Cresencia’s daily routine.
“Nalipay na mi nga nataoran nami ug kuryente, kay 44 years ko diri nga ngitngit kaayo, walay suga,” she said.
(We’re very happy to finally have electricity because for 44 years it was very dark here, no lights.)
The impact of electricity extends beyond Cresencia's home. The entire community of Balisong has felt the benefits, especially during local events and fiestas. What was once a quiet, dark village at night is now vibrant and alive, with people gathering and enjoying various activities.
“Diri, kon mag-fiesta, naa nay kalingawan taga gabii. Kay naa namay kuryente, hayag na," Cresencia said.
(Here, if there’s a fiesta, there can be entertainment every night because we have electricity and bright lights.)
For the Caniban family and the rest of the sitio, electricity symbolizes progress and hope.
Cresencia is thankful to Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) and Visayan Electric for bringing electricity to their home. Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.
“Dako kaykog pasalamat sa AboitizPower, Visayan Electric kay 40 ka tuig kapin nga ngitngit kaayo mi diri, wala miy suga. Karon, nahayagan na gyod mi, sa among gipangandoy nga maka kuryente mi. Dako mi og pasalamat nga naabot diri among gipangandoy.”
(I am very grateful to AboitizPower and Visayan Electric because for over 40 years, it was very dark here, we had no light. Now, we finally have it, fulfilling our dream of having electricity. We are very thankful that our dream has come true.)
Visayan Electric works with the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), a national government project that connects remote areas like Barangay Cantao-an to electrical grids. This program aims to improve economic development and reduce poverty by bringing electricity to every part of the Philippines.
The transformation of the Caniban family shows how a single change can uplift an entire family's quality of life. Their home now shines bright, echoing with the sounds of joy and the hum of modern appliances, a new chapter in their lives filled with hope and promise. (SPONSORED CONTENT)