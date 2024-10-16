Alano & Sons launches new corporate office

Alano & Sons Credit Corporation has established its presence in Visayas and Mindanao with over 40 branches. Providing fast, quality, and affordable financial services to its client-partners, Alano & Sons serves DepEd teachers, government employees, personnel from private sectors, and pensioners. The financial institution says they are here supporting families and dreams.

A leading lending institution

Founded by husband and wife Gregorio Alano Jr. and Bienvenida Alano, the business grew from Dipolog City where its corporate office is based. Bienvenida Alano believed in homegrown talent and in focusing employment in the area. After staying in the Alano Building II - Dipolog for 23 years, the headquarters was moved to the Alano & Sons Corporate Building. The move signals the company’s commitment to serving its clients as it moves to a bigger space to better accommodate client needs and company growth.