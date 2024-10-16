Alano & Sons launches new corporate office

Alano & Sons Credit Corporation has established its presence in Visayas and Mindanao with over 40 branches. Providing fast, quality, and affordable financial services to its client-partners, Alano & Sons serves DepEd teachers, government employees, personnel from private sectors, and pensioners. The financial institution says they are here supporting families and dreams.
A leading lending institution
Founded by husband and wife Gregorio Alano Jr. and Bienvenida Alano, the business grew from Dipolog City where its corporate office is based. Bienvenida Alano believed in homegrown talent and in focusing employment in the area. After staying in the Alano Building II - Dipolog for 23 years, the headquarters was moved to the Alano & Sons Corporate Building. The move signals the company’s commitment to serving its clients as it moves to a bigger space to better accommodate client needs and company growth.
About Alano & Sons Credit Corporation
The company recently underwent a successful company split where its branches were equally divided into two between the only two children of the founders. In this company split, only one child will be inheriting the existing company that is Alano & Sons Credit Corporation.
Consequently, certain branches previously under the jurisdiction of Alano & Sons will be managed by a new and completely separate company. The name-bearer was determined through a monumental toss of coin. Reno Alano, the first child of the founders, is the winner of the company name.
As a leading lending institution, Alano & Sons Credit Corporation is successfully continued by the next generation of owners and management. It continues on with its dedicated and seasoned team of professionals. (PR)