Amah MeeYa! introduces a lineage of style and taste, brings new Cantonese flavors to Mactan Island

Lucrece Gian Mae Lausa / Writer, CNU Intern
Blending rich heritage with modern flair, the hospitality group behind Cebu's iconic Ching Palace and Master Po has officially launched its newest flagship concept, Amah MeeYa! The Cantonese Table, into the local dining scene.
Built on the shores of Mactan Newtown, Amah MeeYa! brings timeless Cantonese dining a newer flair. It steps away from a predictable, old-school restaurant setting with sleek architectural lines and avant-garde mood lighting. Beneath its sleek facade lies a story deeply anchored in culture and culinary artistry.
The culinary masterpieces showcase a lineage of style and taste, offering a menu perfectly crafted to satisfy the modern palette while sticking to its authentic Cantonese roots.Guests and diners can experience a hands-on gastronomic journey through their succulent and deeply seasoned rich and rendered meats, the artisanal and perfectly pleated signature Cantonese bites and the smoky, soul-warming Wok-Hei and comforting bowls.
Aside from showcasing authentic Cantonese cuisine, the concept highlights a deeply personal family narrative. Built as a tribute to the founder's late grandmother and mother, the kitchen refuses to compromise on its traditional mastery, ensuring that every single bite carries a name that is sacred. Through food, culture and storytelling, the restaurant offers guests a deeper appreciation of generational culinary traditions while creating a warm, premium and photogenic dining experience
Crafted to honor a sacred family legacy, these premium, crave-worthy specialties are executed with passionate precision, ensuring every dining experience leaves a lasting impression. Pull up a chair, step into the story and experience a menu crafted in family honor at Amah MeeYa! (SPONSORED CONTENT)