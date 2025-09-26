Analysts Predict $0.73 DOGE Surge as Maxi Doge Presale Attracts Big Investors

Dogecoin is on everyone’s watchlist with Q4 on the horizon. After some huge price swings over the summer, there’s now talk about a potential breakout that could send DOGE back toward its all-time high.

Whales seem to agree, as on-chain data shows some of the biggest DOGE investors adding to their holdings. That’s usually a sign that something’s brewing beneath the surface.

One popular analyst thinks we might even see DOGE return to $0.73 by the end of 2025. His technical analysis has surprised traders and reignited speculation that the OG meme coin might have one more parabolic move left.

But even with DOGE looking bullish, there’s buzz around which meme coins might rally even harder. A new coin called Maxi Doge (MAXI) is getting most of the attention, with several crypto whales already making sizable investments in the project’s presale.

Dogecoin Struggles to Hold Momentum After ETF Hype

Dogecoin has shown notable volatility, recently climbing toward the $0.30 resistance level before losing momentum and pulling back. The action was similar to a "fakeout," in which the price surges higher for a short time but falters when purchasers are reluctant to buy.

DOGE continues to trade above previous weeks' levels despite the downturn, indicating continued interest while also emphasizing how challenging it is to breach important resistance zones.

While the development generated excitement, the initial hype faded, leaving DOGE consolidating as traders await stronger catalysts. For now, the market appears to be in a holding pattern, with DOGE caught between lingering bullish sentiment and resistance-driven hesitation.

The rally also owed much to anticipation around the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, which generated strong buzz following its regulatory approval but later encountered hurdles ahead of launch. Although the development provided traders hope and a new focus, the momentum gradually cooled, and DOGE began to consolidate rather than maintain a breakout.

The coin is still trading above previous highs in spite of this lull, indicating that it is resilient despite its inability to define a clear course.

Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rallying Toward $0.73 With Fresh Catalysts Ahead

According to analyst KrissPax, who’s got over 63,000 followers on X (Twitter), DOGE could make its way to $0.73 before the year ends. Pax posted a chart on a logarithmic scale showing how 2021’s rally might’ve been an outlier, and suggested the “real” cycle top should land around that same $0.73 mark.

Basically, he’s saying the 2021 bull run got too hot too early. So, if DOGE follows a more typical growth curve this time around, that old ATH could act as a magnet again before this cycle tops out.

And there are a couple of key catalysts that might make that happen. The big one is the possibility of Dogecoin getting integrated into X Payments. That alone could bring a ton of new use cases and eyeballs.

Plus, institutions are investing in DOGE. Pantera Capital, CleanCore Solutions, and a group called House of Doge are all making treasury buys worth hundreds of millions of dollars. That kind of volume has the potential to move Dogecoin’s price.

