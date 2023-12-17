Anchoring Dreams: Bluerise Holdings' vision for seafarer homes

Every seafarer’s dream is to have a house to go home to.

On November 29, 2023, this dream took a giant leap towards reality as Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corporation inaugurated its office extension branch in synergistic collaboration with CREST Maritime Assessment and Training Center.

The strategically located branch at DG3 Corporation Building on N. Escario, Cebu City, marks a pivotal milestone for the company.

The event was simultaneously launched with the #BalayParaSaMarino housing program. A joint venture by Bluerise Holdings Ent. Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Alex A. Mabaquiao Jr.; and CREST Maritime Inc. Chairman, Capt. Emerico B. Gepilano.

The unwavering support from both companies' staff and management amplifies the initiative's importance in ensuring stable and secure homes for seafarers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

This commitment echoes through every facet of the collaboration, emphasizing the dedication to providing a foundation of stability for those who play a vital role in maritime industries.



Notable dignitaries, including MARINA Regional VII Director, Engr. Emmanuel B. Carpio, as well as Overseas Workers Welfare Administration(OWWA) Regional VII Director, Reynaldo B. Jacalan, graced the event with their presence, highlighting the significance of this initiative in the maritime and overseas employment sectors.

Moreover, in attendance, maritime manning services played a crucial role as a bridge between Bluerise and the seafaring community.

This initiative, rooted in the aspiration to reshape industries and make a lasting impact, signifies the beginning of endless opportunities.

As they set sail into a new era, Bluerise and CREST invite you to join them on a journey of collaboration, innovation, and boundless possibilities.