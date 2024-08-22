Announcement details of the PSHS National Competitive Examination (NCE) 2024

The application period is from June 10 to October 10, 2024.

Date of examination: November 16, 2024.

Criteria for eligibility :A grade 6 elementary pupil from a duly recognized school by the Department of Education who meets the following criteria is eligible to apply for the PSHS National Competitive Examination (NCE).

He/She Must:

• have a final grade of 85 percent or better in Science and Mathematics, evidenced by the student's report card. If the student's grades in Science or Math are below 85 percent, then, he/she must provide evidence that he/she belongs to the upper 10 percent of the batch.

• be a Filipino citizen with no pending or approved application as immigrant to any foreign country;

• not be more than 15 years old by June 30, 2025;

• have at least a satisfactory rating (or its equivalent) in his/her Character Rating in his/her report card (SY 2023 - 2024);

• Have not previously applied for admission in PSHS; and• preferably, be in good health and fit to undergo a rigorous academic program

APPLICATION REQUIREMENT :

For walk-in applicants:

• Fully accomplished application form.• Recent 1x1 ID pictures.

• Non-refundable processing fee for private school students - P300, based on the applicant's Grade 5 school / Free for public school students and students with full scholarship from private schools.

• Certified true copy of report card (SY 2023 - 2024) by the class adviser / principal.

• If the final grades in Science or Math are below 85 percent, certification or proof that the child belongs to the upper 10 percent of the batch.

• Certification from the private school if the pupil-applicant is on full scholarship.For applicants online:

• Scanned/Digitized copy of most recent 1x1 ID pictures

• Scanned/Digitized copy of Proof of Payment (P300 for private school students; free for public school students and students with full scholarship from private schools)• Scanned/Digitized copy of Certified true copy of report card (SY 2023 - 2024) by the class adviser / principal.

• Scanned/Digitized copy of certification of proof that the child belongs to the upper 10 percent of the batch if the final grades in Science or Math are below 85 percent.

For more information and assistance, send us a chat now!