ArenaPlus welcomes Austin Reaves as its newest brand endorser

ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports betting app, recently welcomed Austin Reaves as its newest brand endorser and celebrated the partnership with various activities on August 3, 2024, at Shangri-La the Fort.
The brand, known for supporting athletes in their endeavors, had expressed excitement at bringing Reaves into the fold. The partnership was described as a big milestone for ArenaPlus, showing how much more, it has grown and been able to work with various athletes since it was launched.
ArenaPlus held a press conference to make an official announcement, followed by an exclusive fan meet where several fans spent the afternoon with Reaves. The day then concluded with a private dinner with ArenaPlus VIPs and a few basketball fans to commemorate both the partnership with Reaves and the support the brand has received from its players.
In his opening speech during the press conference, President Jasper Vicencio of Total Gamezone Xtreme, Inc. had remarked upon how far ArenaPlus has come in recent years. Its efforts have allowed it to expand operations and work in even greater capacities and provide more athletes with a wider range of support.
“ArenaPlus, more than anything, places heavy importance on those who play and enjoy sports,” Vicencio continued to say, highlighting the core of ArenaPlus’ work and advocacy. “As much as we value creating memorable entertainment experiences, we also want to nourish our support to the athletes, especially those in the court.”
This partnership comes from ArenaPlus’ belief in Reaves’ dedication and professionalism, two facets of the Lakers player that the brand deeply values. As the leading sports entertainment app in the Philippines, ArenaPlus is mindful to only work with the best so that it can further elevate sports appreciation in Filipinos.
During the Q&A portion of the press conference, Vicencio had further expounded on this as he spoke about the significance of ArenaPlus working with several well-known athletes.
“We used to have such a small reach, but now we’re being acknowledged by these amazing people and we’re able to easily offer them the support they deserve,” Vicenco shared. “These partnerships are also milestones in our commitment to both elevating the quality of sports entertainment and standing alongside our athletes.”
Vicenco later addressed Reaves and his team, “To Austin and his team, I want to express my most heartfelt thanks. It truly does mean a lot to us that you’ve joined the ArenaPlus family. Having someone of your caliber among us is definitely a source of inspiration and pride, and will push us to do our best as well.”
Reaves recalled his experience about the warm welcome he received from Filipinos. “It feels like home. I’ve been here before so it feels like home. The Filipinos are big sports fans. They know sports really well so partnering with ArenaPlus is like connecting back with everybody.”
In addition, Reaves expressed his gratitude to the brand for the opportunity given to him and to his team. “I never thought in my life to get this far, being from a small town where not many people get the opportunity to do what I’m doing. Every day I wake up and try to cherish that. So, to be able to be a brand ambassador for ArenaPlus is very special, not just for me but for all of us.”
ArenaPlus concluded the press conference with a raffle giveaway featuring merchandise signed by Reaves and a photo opportunity.
Following the press conference, ArenaPlus brought Reaves to the Kerry Sports Gym in Shangri-La the Fort for a fan meet called the “Courtside Takeover” in the afternoon. Attendees included fans, online creators, and media partners. The meet had several segments, including a Q&A, games, and raffle.
ArenaPlus hosted three games to increase engagement with the attendees and maintain their excitement while they waited for Reaves to arrive. The first game tested the trivia knowledge of event-goers, with the topics centered around Reaves and the Lakers. The second game, called “Over or Under,” challenged 10 random guests to figure out which of the two Lakers players chosen by ArenaPlus had the higher point average. The last game was “Swing the Rock,” which featured five random players to shoot baskets into targets of varying sizes. Winners received gift certificates and prepaid load cards, while ArenaPlus merchandise was given out as consolation prizes.
A smaller segment was held after the games, where two fans with the best Lakers merchandise were selected.
Once Reaves joined the meet, selected fans were invited to take part in the Q&A portion to get to know ArenaPlus’ newest endorser even better. The questions centered around team preparations and his source of inspiration.
ArenaPlus then treated attendees with another game after the Q&A, this time with the participation of Reaves. Dubbed the “Reaves Masterclass,” two or more players had to try and mimic basketball moves under Reaves’ instruction and coaching. Reaves judged and scored each attendee with scorecards, with the highest scoring player named the winner.
The fan meet finished up with a raffle followed by a meet and greet with Reaves for 20 lucky fans to have a photo-op with him as well as have their merchandise signed. The 20 lucky fans comprised 15 pre-drawn names, the winners from “Over or Under,” “Swing the Rock,” and “Reaves Masterclass,” and the two owners of the event’s “Best Lakers Merch.” Eventgoers later went home with ArenaPlus loot bags to finish the day.
ArenaPlus continues to be an active member of the sports scene as it draws inspiration from the athletes it strives to support while working towards making sports more fun and entertaining for Filipinos. By inking a partnership with Austin Reaves, ArenaPlus draws closer to its goal of becoming the key source of sports entertainment in the Philippines as well as a trustworthy partner to various sports organizations. (PR)