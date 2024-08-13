ArenaPlus welcomes Austin Reaves as its newest brand endorser

This partnership comes from ArenaPlus’ belief in Reaves’ dedication and professionalism, two facets of the Lakers player that the brand deeply values. As the leading sports entertainment app in the Philippines, ArenaPlus is mindful to only work with the best so that it can further elevate sports appreciation in Filipinos.

During the Q&A portion of the press conference, Vicencio had further expounded on this as he spoke about the significance of ArenaPlus working with several well-known athletes.

“We used to have such a small reach, but now we’re being acknowledged by these amazing people and we’re able to easily offer them the support they deserve,” Vicenco shared. “These partnerships are also milestones in our commitment to both elevating the quality of sports entertainment and standing alongside our athletes.”

Vicenco later addressed Reaves and his team, “To Austin and his team, I want to express my most heartfelt thanks. It truly does mean a lot to us that you’ve joined the ArenaPlus family. Having someone of your caliber among us is definitely a source of inspiration and pride, and will push us to do our best as well.”