Arthaland and First Gen forge a path to Net Zero in Cebu

A formidable alliance is taking shape as Arthaland, a pioneer in sustainable property development, joins forces with First Gen Corporation (First Gen), a leading advocate of sustainability in the energy sector. Together, they are championing sustainable practices in Cebu, marking a significant milestone for both entities united by their shared commitment to building a greener future.

On January 10, 2024, a signing ceremony at Arthaland Century Pacific Tower marked Cebu Exchange’s shift to renewable energy for its electricity, showcasing a commitment to sustainability in Cebu and the enduring partnership between Arthaland and First Gen, dating back to 2019. This collaboration has seen First Gen consistently supplying renewable energy to Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, recognized as the world's first EDGE Zero Carbon certified building.

This partnership has been extended to Arya Residences, Arthaland’s two-tower luxury green condominium in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), with its transition to source 100 percent renewable energy supply in 2022 and shift completion later this year. This strategic progression reflects their collaboration's continual growth and diversification and sets in motion a positive ripple effect in sustainable development.

Arthaland's steadfast devotion to sustainability is evident in its ambitious Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, aimed at achieving complete decarbonization of its portfolio by 2030. Notably, Arthaland is the sole real estate developer in the Philippines to have received 100 percent sustainable certification for residential and commercial properties from local and global certifying bodies.

First Gen, guided by its mission of forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future, provides clean and renewable energy. First Gen uses natural gas, geothermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants to generate electricity. Its power portfolio comprises 31 operational power plants strategically located in the Philippines' three main island grids. It has a total installed capacity of 3,501.4 megawatts (MW), making it one of the country's largest Independent Power Producers (IPP).

In January 2024, Arthaland strengthened its partnership with First Gen Corporation by enlisting their support to provide clean and reliable energy to its newest commercial building in the Visayas region, Cebu Exchange. This renewable energy will be sourced from First Gen’s Unified Leyte Geothermal Power Plant, further exemplifying their joint commitment to sustainability.

"It is very evident that Arthaland believes in establishing and embedding sustainability in the organization’s values and culture," noted Carlo Vega, First Gen’s vice president for Power Marketing, Trading, and Economics.

He continued, "This is something we passionately share with you. In 2016, we decided to close our doors to coal-fired plants to keep our portfolio clean and green. This significant business decision is made to show how dedicated we are to our decarbonization vision. The fight against climate change is a cause that grips us and compels our group to action. While there is still much to be done, we know that building strong partnerships with like-minded businesses like Arthaland can move toward our shared goal of a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for this generation and the next."

Cebu Exchange is a PEZA-accredited I.T. Center and is on track to be the country's largest Net Zero Carbon certified building. This premier office complex, strategically nestled in the heart of Cebu City's bustling business district, is certified EDGE Advanced and currently on track for EDGE Zero Carbon certification. It has earned accolades for its sustainability features, including a competitive CUSA Fee, LEED Gold certification, and a BERDE five-star rating. Boasting cutting-edge facilities like efficient elevators, backup generators, and fiber-optic telecommunications, Cebu Exchange ensures a seamless and efficient workspace. Its prime location offers access to a vibrant business community, networking opportunities, and a pool of talented professionals.

Arthaland Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Oliver L. Chan, underscored their commitment to sustainability, "Our pursuit of Net Zero is the bridge between a sustainable tomorrow and our concrete contribution to the global call for climate action. We are resolute in developing sustainable properties that exceed industry standards."



Arthaland's dedication to sustainability transcends Cebu Exchange, as the company aims to create enduring value while considering its social, environmental, and economic impact.



This monumental partnership with First Gen strengthens their resolve and serves as a guiding light for the entire real estate sector, inspiring a new generation to embrace sustainable practices. Arthaland and First Gen are pioneers forging a sustainable path toward a brighter future.