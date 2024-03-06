Arthaland earns recognition from Cebu City Mayor for contributing to Cebu's growth and sustainable future.

ARTHALAND Corporation, a champion of sustainable development, was recently honored by Mayor Michael Rama of Cebu City during the 87TH Charter Day Testimonial Dinner and Awards Night held on February 22, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. The event celebrates the city's vision of a “Singapore-like Cebu with Melbourne features,” recognizing various organizations for bolstering the city's growth and prosperity.

Arthaland's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth resonated deeply with the city's values, earning it accolades for its remarkable contributions, particularly in fostering a sustainable community. The company's collaboration with the City of Cebu to transform Don Vicente Rama Memorial Elementary School (DVRMES) into the country's first EDGE Advanced Public Elementary School Building is a cornerstone of its dedication. Arthaland’s meticulous guidance helped DVRMES achieve the distinguished certification, setting a higher benchmark for academic facilities in the country.

As a Manila-based developer, Arthaland has dedicated itself to the development of Cebu, a commitment that has been deeply recognized for its remarkable contribution to Cebu’s sustainable prosperity. This honor reflects how much Cebu has endeared itself to Arthaland despite its geographical roots, inspiring a bond beyond mere development projects to fostering a shared vision for a sustainable future.

In 2023, Arthaland's influence continued to ripple through Cebu's economy, with the Cebu Exchange, a PEZA-accredited I.T. Center, on track to be the country's largest net zero carbon certified building, becoming a bustling hub for prominent enterprises. Arthaland's Lucima, the first high-rise residential project vying for IFC's EDGE Zero Carbon certification in Southern Philippines, topped off in 2023, signifying a boost in the city's thriving economy and residential landscape.

Grateful for this recognition, Arthaland extends its sincerest thanks to the City of Cebu and its vibrant community. The company humbly accepts this accolade not as a conclusion but as an inspiration to forge ahead with its commitment to sustainability. Arthaland pledges to continue working with the city to create a greener, more sustainable, and economically vibrant Cebu, shaping a legacy that will inspire future generations.

ARTHALAND is the only real estate developer in the Philippines with a residential and commercial portfolio 100 percent certified as sustainable by local and global organizations.

It has made its mark in the Philippine real estate industry by pioneering the development and management of exceptional best-in-class properties that adhere to international and local standards. For more information about Cebu Exchange and Lucima, visit www.arthaland.com. The Cebu Exchange is located at the gateway of Cebu I.T. Park, along Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City.