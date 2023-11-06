Arthaland turns over First EDGE Advanced School in the Philippines.

Vice Chairman and President of ARTHALAND Corporation Jaime C. González affirmed, “This project goes beyond the restoration of the school building but rather it is a heartfelt investment in the community and in the future of the children… At Arthaland, we are dedicated to nurturing a sustainable culture, making it a way of life rather than just a buzzword. We firmly believe in the importance of instilling these values in our youth to empower them to be the future custodians of the environment. “

The newly renovated building now showcases a host of sustainable enhancements, including state-of-the-art ceiling fans by Datem Inc. for improved ventilation, energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades provided by Econlite Philippines, water-saving fixtures from Lixil Philippines, and a fresh coat of paint from Weltanchaung Corp.

Principal Dr. Florephine S. Navarro emphasized, “Our newly renovated building is not just a testament to the dedication of ARTHALAND to excellence in design and construction, but it is also a symbol of its pledge to environmental responsibility."