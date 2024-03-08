AS Watson supports gender equity with commitment to women's empowerment principles by UN women

Driving Positive Change Worldwide

In echo with the “Inspire Inclusion” theme of International Women’s Day, AS Watson and its 12 retail brands across 28 markets will launch a series of women empowerment activities for both their people and customers.

Watsons will kick off with "Our Time is Now" campaign on International Women's Day, furthering the commitment to empowering women to be their true selves. Throughout the month, Watsons will actively engage the community through various activities.

In Asia, Watsons will sponsor YWCA's "ChariTea" program in Hong Kong, supporting self-financed women empowerment services for women in marital adversity, young mothers, and strengthening elderly services while Watsons Thailand is organizing the "Green Ribbon" campaign, encouraging women to unleash their full potential and donating all proceeds to the Association for the Promotion of the Status of Woman, helping women and children with mental and physical issues.

Furthermore, in the Philippines, Watsons is collaborating with Punlaan to offer an Apprenticeship program, which provides young women from vulnerable communities the opportunity to jumpstart their careers as Assistant Pharmacists at Watsons. This initiative aims to support 400 young women this year, empowering them through professional growth and development.