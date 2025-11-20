AS Watson surpasses halfway mark in Global Youth Employment Pledge

AS Watson, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, has reached a major milestone in its global youth employment pledge - recruiting 134,000 young people to date and delivering 3.8 million hours of training. This achievement marks more than halfway toward its goal of creating 200,000 opportunities by 2030.

Alongside job creation, AS Watson has invested heavily in training and development, delivering 3.8 million hours of learning to new joiners in their first year - meaning each young person receives on average 28 hours of learning. This initiative underscores the Group’s dedication to empowering young talent with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.

AS Watson launched the Pledge in 2022 to address the challenges young people face when entering the workforce. A lack of initial workplace experience and a disconnect between academic learning and practical skills often limit their employability. AS Watson is committed to helping them overcome these barriers by providing hands-on experience and practical skills training that bridge the gap between education and the workplace.

Empowering the next generation

Dr. Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson, said, “At AS Watson, we give young people more than a job - we give them belonging, purpose, and the tools to succeed.”

“When we invest in young people, we invest in the future of everything - our industry, our communities, and our world. That's the real purpose behind every opportunity we create."

In the Philippines, Watsons has been actively partnering with local communities and academic institutions to successfully drive youth programs welcoming approximately 850 interns and apprentices to date. These initiatives provide hands-on community pharmacy practice, real-world retail experience and robust corporate exposure with a high probability of full-time employment—reflecting Watsons’ unwavering commitment to creating meaningful opportunities and shaping the next generation of retail talent.

Impact beyond numbers

Beyond offering first jobs, AS Watson's programme focuses on long-term career growth. It equips young employees with essential digital, customer service, and leadership skills. The Group continues to collaborate with educational institutions and NGOs to ensure inclusive access to career opportunities.

Looking ahead, AS Watson remains committed to:

● Reach 200,000 youth employment opportunities by 2030

● Expand training in digital skills and sustainability roles

● Drive innovation through technology and Generative Al in retail

To learn more about AS Watson’s youth employment initiatives and career opportunities, visit Join Us | AS Watson Group - A member of CK Hutchison Holdings. (PR)