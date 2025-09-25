AS Watson, Watsons Philippines’ parent company celebrates dedicated health professionals on World Pharmacists Day

On World Pharmacists Day, AS Watson, Watsons Philippines’ parent company proudly celebrates the dedication and expertise of its global network of pharmacists and health professionals, who play a pivotal role in helping customers lead healthier lives.
“On this meaningful day, we extend our deepest gratitude to over 3,000 pharmacists and nearly 10,000 health professionals at AS Watson across the globe. Their commitment goes far beyond in-store services—they also provide online consultations in most of our markets, ensuring customers receive trusted health advice anytime, anywhere. Their expertise is essential in helping our customers navigate their health journeys with confidence,” said Peter Macnab, AS Watson International Commercial Director.
In line with the global celebration of World Pharmacist’s Day, Watsons Philippines joins in the global initiative to empower its pharmacists with expanded health services, aiming to build a healthier future for Filipinos and the wider region.
AS Watson’s health and wellness business continues to accelerate, fueled by evolving customer expectations, a growing focus on preventive care, and strong category growth. In the past 12 months alone, overall health & beauty sales have increased by over 10 percent, with the vitamins and dietary supplements category also rising more than 10 percent, and the diet and fitness category seeing an impressive surge of over 20 percent.
Weight management has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with sales of related products and services soaring by 130 percent. As global obesity rates climb, more customers are turning to trusted pharmacists for safe, expert guidance. AS Watson’s pharmacists provide access to weight management medicines and supplements, along with personalised advice on nutrition, lifestyle, and sustainable health practices empowering customers to take a holistic approach to their wellbeing.
Complementing this category momentum is the rapid adoption of AS Watson’s O+O (Offline plus Online) retail strategy. Online sales of health products have surged by 30 percent year-on-year, underscoring a shift in consumer behaviour towards convenient O+O access to trusted health essentials. This surge reflects not only a preference for O+O shopping experience but also a growing tendency among customers to proactively manage their wellbeing.
In response to these trends, AS Watson has significantly expanded its health product portfolio, offering a comprehensive range, from vitamins and supplements to condition-specific solutions. AS Watson is committed to supporting every customer’s unique health journey with both breadth and depth of choice.
AS Watson is witnessing a dynamic shift in customer demographics, with both younger and silver generations increasingly prioritising their health and wellbeing.
There has been remarkable year-on-year growth of 30 percent in the young customer segment seeking health products. This surge reflects a growing awareness among younger consumers about preventive care, wellness. They are actively seeking expert advice and convenient access to products that support their lifestyle and long-term health goals.
Meanwhile, the silver generation now represents over 30 percent of AS Watson’s health customers and continues to grow steadily. Spending 1.4 times more than the average health shopper, they reflect increasing engagement and purchasing power, underscoring the importance of personalised health solutions tailored to their needs.
Peter added, “We are proud to serve a diverse and growing customer base. Both the younger and silver generation are powerful forces in the health category, and we are committed to supporting them with relevant products, expert advice, and a seamless O+O health shopping experience.”
As AS Watson continues to evolve with the changing health landscape, our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer-centric care remains stronger than ever. By empowering pharmacists and health professionals with the right tools and platforms, we’re shaping the future of health retail—one that is more personalised, inclusive, and digitally connected.
Aligning with its parent company’s mission, Watsons Philippines is committed to making wellness more accessible for all its customers and giving back to the community, transforming every visit into an opportunity to achieve their health goals.
In the Philippines, Watsons is strengthening its commitment to its customers' health by becoming the go-to destination for health and wellness through key partnerships with Diabetes Philippines, Inc. (DPI) and global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk.
Diabetes Philippines, Inc. (DPI) doctors will train Watsons pharmacists to expand their roles beyond conventional practice, better equipping them to provide expert advice on managing diabetes and its complications, thereby helping to improve awareness and early detection.
In partnership with Novo Nordisk, Watsons will offer free obesity screenings, providing professional assessments and expert advice directly to customers onsite at selected Watsons stores.
These collaborations reinforce Watsons’ goal of being a trusted health partner and the go-to destination for health and wellness needs of Filipinos. Ultimately, this work delivers on the brand’s promise to help Filipinos "Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great." (PR)