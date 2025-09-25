AS Watson, Watsons Philippines’ parent company celebrates dedicated health professionals on World Pharmacists Day

AS Watson is witnessing a dynamic shift in customer demographics, with both younger and silver generations increasingly prioritising their health and wellbeing.

There has been remarkable year-on-year growth of 30 percent in the young customer segment seeking health products. This surge reflects a growing awareness among younger consumers about preventive care, wellness. They are actively seeking expert advice and convenient access to products that support their lifestyle and long-term health goals.

Meanwhile, the silver generation now represents over 30 percent of AS Watson’s health customers and continues to grow steadily. Spending 1.4 times more than the average health shopper, they reflect increasing engagement and purchasing power, underscoring the importance of personalised health solutions tailored to their needs.

Peter added, “We are proud to serve a diverse and growing customer base. Both the younger and silver generation are powerful forces in the health category, and we are committed to supporting them with relevant products, expert advice, and a seamless O+O health shopping experience.”

As AS Watson continues to evolve with the changing health landscape, our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and customer-centric care remains stronger than ever. By empowering pharmacists and health professionals with the right tools and platforms, we’re shaping the future of health retail—one that is more personalised, inclusive, and digitally connected.

Aligning with its parent company’s mission, Watsons Philippines is committed to making wellness more accessible for all its customers and giving back to the community, transforming every visit into an opportunity to achieve their health goals.

A chance for proactive care and a healthier life

In the Philippines, Watsons is strengthening its commitment to its customers' health by becoming the go-to destination for health and wellness through key partnerships with Diabetes Philippines, Inc. (DPI) and global healthcare leader Novo Nordisk.

Diabetes Philippines, Inc. (DPI) doctors will train Watsons pharmacists to expand their roles beyond conventional practice, better equipping them to provide expert advice on managing diabetes and its complications, thereby helping to improve awareness and early detection.

In partnership with Novo Nordisk, Watsons will offer free obesity screenings, providing professional assessments and expert advice directly to customers onsite at selected Watsons stores.

These collaborations reinforce Watsons’ goal of being a trusted health partner and the go-to destination for health and wellness needs of Filipinos. Ultimately, this work delivers on the brand’s promise to help Filipinos "Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great." (PR)