AS Watson, Watsons Philippines’ parent company, celebrates World Pharmacists Day with over 3,000 pharmacists driving health and wellness

September 25 is World Pharmacist Day, a global celebration honoring the vital role pharmacists play in promoting health and well-being.

“On this special day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to more than 3,000 pharmacists and over 9,000 health professionals who work with AS Watson around the world, making our retail network a preferred destination for trusted health advice, health services and products,” said Dr. Malina Ngai, Group Chief executive officer of AS Watson.

"Our pharmacists play a vital role in the shopping experience, offering the human interaction that instills confidence and reassurance in customers seeking health solutions," Ngai continued.

Based on the company’s global insights, customers who shop health and wellness products spend three times more than non-health shoppers. Notably, there’s a remarkable year-on-year growth of over 20 percent in the young customer segment seeking health products. While the vitamins and dietary supplements (VDS) sector alone has experienced over 10 percent sales growth, the increasing demand for medicated skincare solutions delivered over 20 percent growth.

Ngai explained how the company addresses the increasing customer needs in health, “We are witnessing sustainable growth in our health and wellness retail sales over multiple years. In response to this global demand, we expanded our health product range by nearly 20 percent. Besides we have introduced new digital enabled services in many markets.”