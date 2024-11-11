Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. marks 115 years, unveils new legacy hall

Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. (ABDCI) celebrated its 115th anniversary with the unveiling of its legacy hall with the theme, “Through the Years,” at Chong Hua Mandaue Hospital on November 4, 2024. The event, attended by medical doctors from Chong Hua Hospital, business partners, ABDCI members, and the Consul Generals of South Korea, the People’s Republic of China, and Japan, served as a tribute to the individuals who have shaped Chong Hua Hospital into one of the most trusted and respected healthcare institutions in the country.

ABDCI’s humble beginnings traces back to 1909 when a small-scale healthcare initiative for Chinese immigrants gradually evolved into the institution of Chong Hua Hospital we come to know and revere today. For over a century and 15 years, the organization has remained committed to a mission rooted in service, compassion, and dedication—steadily earning the trust and support of the communities it serves.