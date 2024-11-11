Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. marks 115 years, unveils new legacy hall

Patricia Elaine Espiritu, USC Intern / Writer
Asociacion Benevola de Cebu, Inc. (ABDCI) celebrated its 115th anniversary with the unveiling of its legacy hall with the theme, “Through the Years,” at Chong Hua Mandaue Hospital on November 4, 2024. The event, attended by medical doctors from Chong Hua Hospital, business partners, ABDCI members, and the Consul Generals of South Korea, the People’s Republic of China, and Japan, served as a tribute to the individuals who have shaped Chong Hua Hospital into one of the most trusted and respected healthcare institutions in the country.
ABDCI’s humble beginnings traces back to 1909 when a small-scale healthcare initiative for Chinese immigrants gradually evolved into the institution of Chong Hua Hospital we come to know and revere today. For over a century and 15 years, the organization has remained committed to a mission rooted in service, compassion, and dedication—steadily earning the trust and support of the communities it serves.
Dr. Helen Po, president and chief executive officer of ABDCI, Chong Hua Hospitals of Cebu and Mandaue, and the Medical Mall, stated, “This legacy hall will serve as a reminder of where we [ABDCI] have been and as an aspiration of where we can go in the future.”
The Chong Hua Hospital Legacy Hall serves as a centerpiece, recounting history through a clear timeline of dates, photos, and stories of the key individuals and events that encapsulate the essence of the ABDCI. The exhibit highlights include the recent opening of the Chong Hua Medical Mall, Benevola Memorial Garden’s establishment, and Chong Hua Hospital’s expansion.
The legacy hall opening marked the start of ABDCI's week-long 115th Foundation Day celebration, running from November 5 to November 9, 2024. Featured activities of the week include a medical mission, a homecoming for retired employees and doctors, and a two-day postgraduate program.
In celebrating its 115th year of unfaltering service, Asociacion Benevola de Cebu sets its eye on establishing the Benevola de Cebu Foundation to strengthen and preserve its legacy of service for generations to come. (SPONSORED CONTENT)