Asticom Group of Companies wins four prestigious awards at the TITAN Business Awards 2023.

THE ASTICOM Group of Companies, an affiliate of the Globe Group and known for its tech-driven shared services and outsourcing, has garnered four major recognitions at the TITAN Business Awards 2023, reflecting its commitment to innovation, transformative change, and business excellence.

For the first time, Asticom clinched the PLATINUM Award for being the Fastest-Growing Company of the Year. Its President and Chief executive officer Mharicar Castillo-Reyes also received two Gold Awards as “Innovator of the Year” and “Transformation Leader of the Year.”

Not to be left behind, HCX Technology Partners, an Asticom subsidiary, was honored with a Gold Award for its exceptional Business Technology Solutions in Human Resources.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards celebrates organizations of varying sizes and sectors, spotlighting their achievements and the driving forces behind their success.

“We are deeply honored and humbled by these awards. They are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Asticom team. We are committed to making a positive impact in our industry, and these awards affirm our efforts to create opportunities and drive meaningful change in people’s lives,” said Castillo-Reyes.

These recent accolades bring Asticom's total TITAN Business Awards count to seven, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. Last year, Asticom bagged three Gold Awards in the following categories: Company & Organization for overall strategy and efforts to innovate and grow; Human Resources for best health and wellbeing strategy; and IT for efficiency in resolving issues in the organization.

Since it was established eight years ago, Asticom has seen remarkable growth and innovation, serving a diverse range of industries including telecommunications, fintech, edutech, e-commerce, health tech, IT, and banking.

Notably, the company surpassed the P3 Billion revenue mark within just seven years, contributing to job creation for thousands in the Philippines and playing a pivotal role in the nation's economic recovery.