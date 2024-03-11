ASUS launches Zenbook DUO and Zenbook 14 OLED, redefines smart productivity for the modern era

ASUS Philippines transcends beyond the boundaries of innovation with the launch of the Zenbook DUO (UX8406) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405). These laptops are equipped with best-in-class 3K ASUS Lumina OLED displays, which give users accurate colors, customizable display settings, and reliably safe visual displays. Both Zenbooks also feature a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos certification for an immersive spatial audio experience.

Both are Intel Evo edition laptops, with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering seamless AI experiences, immersive graphics, and efficient multitasking. The low-latency AI computing not only enhances productivity but also extends battery life, perfect for various mobile computing tasks.

These Zenbooks combine intelligent productivity features and AI capabilities into sleek, eco-conscious, and highly portable designs. With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, users enjoy versatile connectivity without the hassle of bulky docking stations or multiple adapters when traveling.