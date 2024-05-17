ASUS Philippines announces new Zenbook S 13 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7

Equipped with LPDDR5X 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD, this powerhouse laptop offers lightning-fast responsiveness and ample storage space for all your files and applications. Plus, with the intuitive Microsoft Copilot key, users can streamline their workflow and achieve greater efficiency in their tasks. Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU further enhance AI app performance and efficiency, making multitasking effortless.