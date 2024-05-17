ASUS Philippines announces new Zenbook S 13 OLED with Intel Core Ultra 7

ASUS Philippines is excited to announce the availability of the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) refresh model, now in stores. This sleek and powerful laptop blends advanced technology with a beautiful design, perfect for professionals and students.
Featuring the new Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel AI Boost NPU, users can enjoy top-notch performance and efficiency. Plus, ASUS makes AI-computing more accessible with its dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, simplifying navigation and boosting productivity.
Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, the Zenbook S 13 OLED boasts exceptional performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth operation for even the most demanding tasks. The stunning 13.3-inch 3K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers vibrant colors and crisp details, enhancing the viewing experience for work or entertainment.
Equipped with LPDDR5X 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD, this powerhouse laptop offers lightning-fast responsiveness and ample storage space for all your files and applications. Plus, with the intuitive Microsoft Copilot key, users can streamline their workflow and achieve greater efficiency in their tasks. Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU further enhance AI app performance and efficiency, making multitasking effortless.
Embracing sustainability, ASUS continues its commitment to environmental responsibility by incorporating eco-friendly materials into the construction of the Zenbook S 13 OLED.
AVAILABILITY
The latest Zenbook S 13 OLED is now priced at P87,995.00 and includes a pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license, offering users the latest software for enhanced productivity. Additionally, it comes with the ASUS 4A Quality and Service Warranty, ensuring the laptop's safety and longevity.
Grab the new Zenbook S 13 OLED at authorized ASUS stores. For more details on the Zenbook series, Vivobook series, and other remarkable ASUS devices, visit our official ASUS Philippines Facebook page.
